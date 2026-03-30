Keck Graduate Institute Featured in National Digital Film Series About Type 2 Diabetes Remission

Claremont, CA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) is featured in Project Remission, a national digital film series released today that explores how lifestyle medicine can be used to treat, reverse, and prevent chronic disease, with a focus on Type 2 diabetes. The series was created by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine in partnership with Content With Purpose.

KGI appears in two short films, each running three to four minutes: a thought leadership piece and a documentary.

The thought leadership film features KGI President Mohamed Abousalem and highlights the Institute’s patient-centered approach to education, particularly its efforts to address chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.

The short documentary film follows Ana Melchor ’27, a second-year Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) student at KGI. Her capstone project focuses on expanding lifestyle medicine education within the Latino community to help combat diabetes. The film also explores Melchor’s personal connection to the disease through her family’s experience.

Both films, along with additional information about the Project Remission series, are available on the Project Remission website.

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About Keck Graduate Institute (KGI)



Keck Graduate Institute offers innovative master's and doctoral programs in critical high-growth areas to directly address industry needs in biotechnology and healthcare. A member of The Claremont Colleges, KGI is dedicated to educating and empowering the ethical innovative leaders in biotechnology, healthcare, and life sciences who will heal and uplift communities locally and beyond. KGI was the #3 ranked Best Master's Program in the nation for 2025 by Intelligent.com.