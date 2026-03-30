Norton Rose Fulbright names Kessar Nashat as US Co-Head of Business Practice Group

New York, NY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that New York partner Kessar Nashat has been appointed US Co-Head of its Business Practice Group, effective April 1, 2026. Kessar will serve alongside Sheldon Nussbaum, who has led the group for the past five years, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

More than 450 US lawyers comprise Norton Rose Fulbright’s Business Practice Group, which consists of its corporate, M&A and securities, project finance, corporate finance, tax, public finance, real estate, healthcare and financial services teams. With multidisciplinary depth and strong industry knowledge, the team advises clients across the corporate lifecycle, from formation and financing to complex cross-border transactions, providing critical support on a wide range of matters involving, among others, capital markets, corporate finance and governance, M&A, private equity and tax.

“Kessar is a highly respected leader within our Business Practice Group, known for bringing teams together across offices and disciplines to execute complex transactions,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Under Sheldon’s leadership, the group has experienced meaningful growth and strengthened its position in the market. As the practice keeps building on that momentum, Kessar will play a key role in continuing to align our capabilities and expand the support we provide to clients in the US and globally.”

The Business Practice Group has grown significantly under Sheldon’s leadership, with revenues and profitability increasing exponentially. During that time, the firm added more than 100 partners to this group through a combination of lateral hires and internal promotions, reflecting both the scale of the practice and the depth of its bench.

Six lateral partners in key markets have joined the group in 2026, including the arrival of a five-partner transactional team focused on corporate, private equity, healthcare, finance and tax. These additions enhance the firm’s ability to support clients on complex, multijurisdictional transactions as demand for integrated business advice increases across industries.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Kessar over the past several years and have seen firsthand his many attributes and qualifications that are critical for this role, including his interpersonal skills, business judgment, substantive knowledge, vision and financial acumen,” Sheldon commented. “I’m proud of what this team has built together and confident that, working alongside an outstanding group of lawyers, Kessar will continue to advance the practice and deliver for our clients.”

Kessar has decades of experience advising clients on a broad range of complex corporate and transactional matters. He represents public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and capital markets transactions across the energy, manufacturing, aerospace and defense and technology industries. He also advises on corporate and securities matters, including SEC filings and other public disclosures, corporate governance and board matters, insider trading and equity-based compensation. Kessar has served as Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities since 2024 alongside Scarlet McNellie, who will continue to lead that team within the Business Practice Group.

“Clients are navigating an increasingly complex deal landscape that demands sound judgment and practical advice from experienced counsel,” Kessar said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Sheldon to lead this impressive group advising our clients on their most significant transactions and everyday needs.”

Licensed in New York, Kessar received his law degree cum laude from New York University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. He has been recognized by The Legal 500 US since 2018 for his corporate and middle-market M&A work in the energy sector. In 2025, Crain’s New York Business named him a notable M&A dealmaker, and he was most recently recognized as a stand-out lawyer by Thomson Reuters.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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