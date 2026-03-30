Thurgood Marshall College Fund connected member institutions with key government and corporate leaders during annual Presidents & Chancellors Fly-In

Washington, D.C., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) once again made vital connections between its member institutions and key government and corporate officials during its annual Presidents & Chancellors Fly-In (Fly-In) recently.

The Fly-In is a pivotal event for presidents and chancellors from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). It facilitates engagement with key stakeholders, including members of Congress, executive branch officials and corporate leaders to address issues, legislation and policy that impact TMCF member schools and the broader higher education community.

“The Fly-In is so impactful for the leaders of our campuses in that it forges and reinforces connections that can help solve short- and long-term challenges they face,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “It’s also valuable to have so many administrators together in the same place to network and share insights.”

A pivotal moment in the event occurred during a roundtable with U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Katie Britt. The senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would streamline federal funding opportunities for HBCUs. The HBCU Research Capacity Act would set up a federally coordinated website that compiles information about HBCU-eligible STEM research and development funding opportunities.

“I’m proud and honored this historic moment occurred with us during the Fly-In,” Dr. Williams said. “Together, we are ensuring that HBCUs aren't just part of the conversation—they are leading it.”

Attendees started the day with a conversation with U.S. Representatives Burgess Owens, chairman of the Higher Education and Workforce Development subcommittee of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce; a presentation and panel discussion on AI and the workforce; a panel featuring CEO’s offering their unique perspective on building the workforce for the future; and a fireside chat with Nicholas Kent, Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. The Fly-In culminated with a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) released a new report during the event. “Stewarding the Legacy: A National Strategy for Building Resilient HBCU Presidential Leadership” surveyed sitting HBCU presidents across public and private institutions to identify the competencies, supports and structural conditions that correlate with longer tenures and greater institutional effectiveness. Its findings upend conventional wisdom about what makes an HBCU president successful.

“When we gather as leaders of HBCUs, great things happen,” Dr. Williams said. “I look forward to next year when we have another opportunity to meet and continue making a significant impact.”