Resonant Sciences Establishes Cutting-Edge Radome Production Facility in Greene County, Bringing 101 New Jobs and $10M in New Payroll to Ohio

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Sciences is expanding its Ohio footprint with a new radome production and sustainment facility in Greene County, the company and JobsOhio announced today. The investment will create 101 new jobs, generating $10 million in new annual payroll.

“JobsOhio has been a great partner for the growth of Resonant Sciences. They work hard for the region and are the force behind a lot of company expansions, growth and relocations,” said Resonant Sciences President and CEO Micah North. “Ohio is fortunate to have a state organization that is such incredible partners for our industry.”

Resonant Sciences is a fast-growing Ohio-based defense technology company that designs, builds, and tests critical components and electronic systems for U.S. military aircraft, including advanced radomes, antennas and communications electronics. As it expands, the company is securing and pursuing a growing portfolio of contracts supporting aircraft component production, integration and long-term sustainment, reinforcing its role in national security. Its new Greene County facility will serve as a dedicated hub for this work, co-located with a purpose-built radio frequency testing range.

“Resonant Sciences is doing exactly the kind of advanced, mission-critical work that defines Ohio's aerospace and defense advantage,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Choosing Greene County – in the heart of Ohio's defense corridor – is a powerful signal of confidence in Ohio's workforce, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and commitment to national security.”

In addition to their offerings in mission systems, and measurement technologies, the new facility will focus on the production of radomes — protective enclosures that shield radar and antenna systems aboard military and commercial aircraft — a technically demanding discipline that intersects materials science, electromagnetic engineering, and precision manufacturing. Greene County's proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the nation's premier military research and logistics installations, makes it a natural home for operations tied directly to the defense supply chain.

“We welcome Resonant Sciences’ plans to create over 100 new jobs in Greene County at their new facility,” said Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan. “This growth strengthens the Dayton Region’s defense contracting ecosystem and brings additional employment opportunities to the community.”

The project is supported by a tax credit approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority and a $2.5 million grant from JobsOhio's new Aerospace and Defense Opportunity Program.

JobsOhio’s Aerospace & Defense Opportunity Program

The $2.5 million JobsOhio grant supporting the Resonant Sciences project comes through JobsOhio's newly established Aerospace and Defense Opportunity Program, a five-year, $250 million initiative designed to strengthen Ohio's military installations, defense industrial base, and the communities that support them.

Running through June 2030, the program provides grants and loans of up to $2.5 million per project to eligible private entities, nonprofits, and port authorities whose work supports the national defense mission and creates jobs and capital investment in Ohio. Eligible projects include infrastructure supporting military missions, resiliency upgrades for federal installations, and industrial facilities producing for the military community.

The program is specifically designed to fill gaps where existing federal and state funding falls short, prioritizing projects that enhance the military value of Ohio's installations and strengthen Ohio's defense readiness. Military value is central to federal base realignment and closure decisions, and the program positions Ohio to proactively reinforce its federal installation footprint for the long term. It is a critical tool in attracting new missions and aerospace and defense contractors to Ohio, where success and sustained growth are empowered by JobsOhio’s Advanced Aerospace & Defense Super Sector.

“ADOP reflects JobsOhio's commitment to being a true partner to Ohio's military communities and the defense contractors who power our national security,” said Nauseef. “We're not waiting for federal decisions to define Ohio's future. We’re investing now to close the gaps in infrastructure development and ensure Ohio remains indispensable to America's defense.”

About Resonant Sciences

Resonant Sciences is an integrated system supplier focused on radomes, antenna design and fabrication, custom electronic solutions/mission systems, RF/EO/IR modeling, and measurements of materials, antennas, radomes, subsystems, and vehicles. The company supports US Government programs and the broader defense supply chain.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.