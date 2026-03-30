HII and GrayMatter Robotics to Advance Shipbuilding with Physical AI

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest shipbuilder, and GrayMatter Robotics, a leader in physical AI for manufacturing, will host a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony and physical AI demonstration at GrayMatter’s headquarters Monday, April 6. Media will be able to film Live Technology Demonstrations and cover the signing ceremony, plus ask questions of the two industry leaders below. The event is NOT open to the public, but media are invited to cover it.

Who: Following the ceremony remarks, formal MOU signing and physical AI demonstrations, media will have an opportunity to speak with Eric Chewning, HII executive vice president of maritime systems & corporate strategy, and Ariyan Kabir, GrayMatter Robotics CEO and co-founder.

When: Monday, April 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: GrayMatter Robotics HQ 2226 E 223rd St, Carson, California, 90810

Additional Directions: Parking is available at GrayMatter’s headquarters. Please plan to park at signs marked media. Event signage will be posted on-site to guide you to the appropriate parking area.

RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Friday, April 3, to Mike Goldstein, Mike@82comms.com or Danny Hernandez, danny.j.hernandez@hii-co.com 202-264-7143.

Safety and Attire: As this event will take place in an active manufacturing environment, closed-toed shoes are required.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



About GrayMatter

Headquartered in Carson, California, GrayMatter Robotics is building Factory SuperIntelligence that powers the autonomous factories of the future. Founded in 2020, the company develops Physical AI technologies and deploys autonomous factories that handle complex, high-mix tool-manipulation applications such as surface preparation, coating, and inspection processes across some of the most demanding production environments in the world — delivering up to 12x the throughput of skilled manual labor and a 95% reduction in rework. Its air-gapped, edge-deployed architecture ensures full data sovereignty for defense and enterprise-critical operations. To date, GrayMatter Robotics has processed over 30 million square feet of surface area across 20+ industries, serving customers in aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, specialty vehicles, and consumer products. The company is on a mission to reindustrialize American manufacturing and bolster our National Security, bridge the gap between demand and capacity of our industrial base, and ensure the industrial resilience the nation depends on. For more information, visit: https://graymatter-robotics.com/

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@HII-co.com

(240) 264-7143

Christina Ko

christina@graymatter-robotics.com

(310) 431-9258