With Jackie Lombard and AEG Presents, JCDecaux showcases in France and around the world Céline Dion’s return to the stage

Paris, 30 March 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is supporting Céline Dion’s long-awaited return to the stage with a large-scale teaser and reveal campaign. The campaign reached its climax this evening at 9:10 p.m. on the Eiffel Tower and will continue from 31 March onwards, in France and across the globe.

Since 23 March, Paris has been quietly humming just a few words: “My Heart Will Go On”, “Pour que tu m’aimes encore”, “Encore un soir”, “S’il suffisait d’aimer”, “The Power of Love”. These iconic songs, part of our shared cultural memory, have been displayed without logo or tagline on JCDecaux flagpole displays in the city’s busiest locations, quite literally repainting Paris and catching people off guard as they walk down the street, commute or head to a meeting. With no image of the artist, these minimalist creatives have let the songs speak for themselves, rekindling memories and emotions among millions of fans. In just a few days, the city has embraced this treasure hunt: hundreds of thousands of online and social media posts, including more than 300,000 reactions and comments on Instagram, and extensive coverage in French and international media, all bearing witness to the extraordinary level of anticipation surrounding this return to the stage.

Tonight at 9:10 p.m., Céline Dion’s long-awaited return to the stage was officially announced from the Eiffel Tower, in a nod to her performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Céline Dion will take up residence at Paris La Défense Arena for a series of concerts, turning the French capital into her global stage.

To support this announcement, JCDecaux’s assets will move from teasing to full reveal as of March 31:

In Paris and the Greater Paris region , the enigmatic creatives will give way to the official tour posters, rolled out on Morris columns, flagpole displays and an XXL advertising canvas on the Boulevard Périphérique at Porte de Saint-Ouen.

, the enigmatic creatives will give way to the official tour posters, rolled out on Morris columns, flagpole displays and an XXL advertising canvas on the Boulevard Périphérique at Porte de Saint-Ouen. Across France , the campaign will be showcased on Morris columns, as well as a spectacular canvas on the façade of the Hôtel de la Marine in Bordeaux, and local Out-of-Home networks in Lille, Lyon and Marseille, ensuring that the tour announcement is also experienced in France’s major cities.

, the campaign will be showcased on Morris columns, as well as a spectacular canvas on the façade of the Hôtel de la Marine in Bordeaux, and local Out-of-Home networks in Lille, Lyon and Marseille, ensuring that the tour announcement is also experienced in France’s major cities. Internationally, the campaign will continue in digital format: several hundred screens in major metropolitan areas; digital screens in New York, Brussels, Berlin, Hamburg, Rome, London and Los Angeles; and screens in shopping centres in Madrid, as well as in shopping centres, railway stations and the airport in Luxembourg, will all help this comeback resonate worldwide.





With this campaign, seamlessly orchestrated with Jackie Lombard and AEG Presents, JCDecaux reaffirms its role as a key partner for major cultural and popular events, showcasing the unique power of out-of-home media to create landmark moments and transform everyday city life into a collective experience.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “Built on the trust and our strong partnership with Jackie Lombard and AEG Presents, we are deeply honoured to support Céline Dion’s major return to the stage. Her songs accompany the daily lives of millions of people around the world. This one-of-a-kind campaign was a natural fit with the essence of Out-of-Home communication: song titles known to all, posted across Paris on our flagpole displays – a distinctive and powerful medium – generated global buzz within hours and fuelled conversations in real life, in the press and across social media. JCDecaux, the medium of the city and of everyday life, offers brands the power of shared visibility. We are proud to have created surprise, brought new magic to the streets and amplified this announcement in the public space, which became the first stage for this highly anticipated comeback.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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