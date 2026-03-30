PINS DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Pinterest (PINS) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 29, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Pinterest To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Pinterest between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS) and reminds investors of the May 29, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

The truth began to emerge on November 4, 2025, when Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint of $1.325 billion, below consensus expectations of $1.34 billion. Pinterest advised that it "face[d] pockets of moderating ad spend . . . as larger U.S. retailers navigate tariff-related margin pressure in the current environment".

On this news, Pinterest's stock price fell $7.16 per share, or 21.76%, to close at $25.75 per share on November 5, 2025.

Then, on January 27, 2026, Pinterest announced a "board-approved global restructuring plan . . . that includes a reduction in force that is expected to affect less than 15% of the Company's workforce as well as office space reductions." Pinterest said that it "anticipates incurring total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million, which are expected to be primarily cash-related expenditures" and "is taking these actions to support its transformation initiatives, including but not limited to (i) reallocating resources to AI-focused roles and teams that drive AI adoption and execution, (ii) prioritizing AI powered products and capabilities, and (iii) accelerating the transformation of its sales and go-to-market approach."

On this news, Pinterest's stock price fell $2.49 per share, or 9.61%, to close at $23.41 per share on January 27, 2026.

Then, on February 12, 2026, Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion, and provided Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $951 million to $971 million, below the consensus estimate of $980.6 million. Chief Executive Officer William Ready attributed Pinterest's performance throughout 2025 to an "exogenous shock this year related to tariffs, which are disproportionately affecting ad spend from our top retail advertisers" and Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly reported that "we expect these [tariff] headwinds will continue and may become slightly more pronounced in Q1".

On this news, Pinterest's stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 16.83%, to close at $15.42 on February 13, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pinterest’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Pinterest class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PINS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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