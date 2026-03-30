CHOW Investor Alert: ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Pump-and-Dump Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CHOW) to contact the firm. Those who purchased CHOW securities between September 16, 2025, and December 10, 2025, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

CHOW shares collapsed 84.3% on December 10, 2025, falling from $11.70 to $1.83 per share after NYSE American halted trading twice due to volatility tied to an alleged market manipulation scheme. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 12, 2026.

September 16, 2025: IPO Day and the Initial Surge

CHOW priced its IPO at $4.00 per share, offering just 2.6 million ordinary shares to the public. On its first trading day, shares opened at $8.00, rocketed to an intraday high of $21.91, and closed at $12.61 on volume of 1.4 million. The lawsuit contends this scarce public float was central to allowing coordinated buying pressure to create explosive, artificial price movement.

September 17-19, 2025: The First Retreat

Shares reversed sharply over the next three sessions. By September 19, CHOW closed at $5.01. On September 17, after the close, the Company announced the closing of its IPO, including 390,000 over-allotment shares, for total gross proceeds of $11.96 million. The press release made no mention of the extreme price swings or unusual volume, the action claims.

September 30 - October 1, 2025: The Second Surge Begins

After daily volume averaged just 210,000 shares the prior week, CHOW surged on September 30 and October 1 with volume exceeding 888,900 and then one million shares, respectively. According to the lawsuit, no Company news or filings justified these moves. Shares gained over 33% across these two sessions.

October 15-22, 2025: Spike, Collapse, and Quiet

On October 15, CHOW hit an intraday high of $9.44 on volume of 756,800. The very next day, volume collapsed eleven-fold to just 66,700. Over the following five sessions through October 22, average daily volume was only 65,460, the securities action alleges, illustrating the erratic nature of the trading pattern.

October 23-31, 2025: The Third Wave

Volume again surged six-fold on October 23 with no Company news. Shares climbed to $10.22 on October 29 and briefly touched $11.00 on October 30. On October 31, volume exploded past 1.4 million, a twenty-one-fold increase over the prior quiet period, and CHOW would never again see daily volume below 358,200.

December 10, 2025: Two Trading Halts and an 84.3% Collapse

NYSE American halted CHOW trading twice due to volatility from market manipulation that had driven shares higher since the IPO. The stock cratered from $11.70 to $1.83 at close, destroying $9.87 per share in value.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

September 16, 2025: IPO prospectus allegedly omitted known risks of fraudulent promotion and market manipulation targeting CHOW shares

September 17, 2025: Post-IPO press release failed to address extreme first-day volatility or unusual trading patterns, as alleged

September 30 - October 1, 2025: Volume surged four-to-five-fold with no Company disclosure explaining the activity

October 23-31, 2025: Third wave of unexplained volume spikes occurred without any Company acknowledgment

December 10, 2025: NYSE American halted trading, revealing the manipulation risk that the complaint alleges was concealed throughout the Class Period

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of trading activity in CHOW raises serious questions about whether investors were kept in the dark about known risks to the integrity of the market for these shares." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 12, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171