ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Execution: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two senior officers of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) are named as individual defendants in a securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Alight shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period (November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026), a decline of nearly 90%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

David D. Guilmette served as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors until his departure on December 31, 2025. Jeremy J. Heaton served as Chief Financial Officer until his departure on January 9, 2026. Both departed the Company following the events at issue in this action. The lawsuit contends that both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Alight's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to securities analysts and institutional investors.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who controlled a person or entity that violated Section 10(b). The action alleges that Guilmette and Heaton, by virtue of their senior positions, had the ability to prevent the issuance of statements the complaint characterizes as materially misleading, or to cause those statements to be corrected.

The complaint asserts:

Guilmette directed Alight's strategic messaging, commercial execution claims, and public projections regarding growth, margin expansion, and the Company's dividend commitment

Heaton presented detailed quarterly financial guidance, free cash flow outlooks, and ARR bookings targets that the lawsuit claims were not adequately supported

Both defendants signed or certified SEC filings during the Class Period

Both had access to internal information about execution shortfalls, worsening project revenue trends, and the need for significantly higher compensation expenses that were not disclosed to investors

Both departed the Company within weeks of each other before the full scope of alleged problems was revealed on February 19, 2026





Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the CEO and CFO are required to personally certify the accuracy and completeness of SEC filings and the effectiveness of disclosure controls. The pleading asserts that these certifications were materially false during the Class Period because Alight's public statements omitted known execution failures and the true cost profile required to achieve stated projections.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When those officers certify SEC filings while allegedly aware of undisclosed material problems, the law provides shareholders with a path to accountability." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 15, 2026.