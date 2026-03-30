BSX Investor Alert: BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Alleged Concealment of Electrophysiology Demand Weaknesses: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) during the period from July 23, 2025, through February 3, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

BSX shares fell from $91.62 to $75.50 on February 4, 2026, a single-day loss of $16.12 per share, or 17.6%. The Court has set May 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fund managers and fiduciaries who held BSX during the Class Period should consider the following:

Fiduciaries may have an obligation to evaluate whether participation in the class action serves beneficiaries' interests, particularly where portfolio losses are substantial

Institutional investors with significant losses during the Class Period may be well-positioned to serve as lead plaintiff, providing oversight of the litigation on behalf of all class members

Lead plaintiffs select and direct counsel, monitor case progress, and help ensure the class's interests are prioritized throughout settlement or trial

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require out-of-pocket payments; counsel fees are contingent on recovery

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain absent class members and retain the right to share in any recovery

Under ERISA, plan fiduciaries who fail to investigate available legal remedies for portfolio losses may face scrutiny regarding their duty of prudence





Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The securities action contends that Boston Scientific and certain officers disseminated materially misleading statements regarding the sustainability of the Company's U.S. Electrophysiology segment growth, competitive positioning, and forward guidance. The action claims that when the Company disclosed slower-than-expected market growth and intensifying competition on February 4, 2026, the resulting correction erased billions in market capitalization in a single trading session.

Institutional holders with diversified medtech exposure may have experienced concentrated losses in BSX given the stock's premium valuation heading into the corrective disclosure. Portfolio managers who added to positions during the Class Period based on repeatedly elevated guidance are urged to assess the scope of their exposure.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

As pleaded, the Company raised full-year 2025 guidance on multiple occasions, projecting approximately 20% reported revenue growth, approximately 15.5% organic revenue growth, and adjusted EPS of $3.02 to $3.04 as late as October 22, 2025. The complaint asserts that these projections were issued while adverse trends in U.S. EP procedure volumes, competitive dynamics, and reimbursement headwinds were already affecting the segment's trajectory.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure that the litigation is conducted efficiently and that recoveries reflect the full scope of harm suffered by all shareholders," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Class Period runs from July 23, 2025, through February 3, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.