Uplight Announces Leadership Transition Following Strategic Investment to Accelerate Customer-Driven Grid Reliability

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent strategic investment from Octopus Energy Group and Schneider Electric, Uplight today announced a planned transition of its executive leadership team to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Luis D’Acosta, who has served as Chief Executive Officer for the past three years, will step down effective March 31 to assume a new leadership role as President of Schneider Electric Mexico & Central America. Hannah Bascom, Uplight’s Chief Growth Officer, has been appointed General Manager, effective April 1. A member of the Octopus Energy executive team will be appointed as CEO of Uplight following the formal close of the strategic investment.

In addition, Estelle Monod has been appointed Executive Chair of Uplight’s Board of Directors. A seasoned Schneider Electric executive with over 20 years of experience in M&A, strategy, and operations, Monod has served on Uplight’s Board for two years, supporting business strategy and the company’s M&A activities.

“Luis has been instrumental in consolidating our technology platforms, integrating the acquisition of AutoGrid’s flexibility management capabilities, and successfully navigating negotiations for our latest investment,” said Monod. “We are grateful for his leadership and are pleased he will remain a key part of the broader Schneider Electric ecosystem.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together,” said D’Acosta. “From scaling our flexibility management capabilities to securing the strategic backing of Octopus Energy Group and Schneider Electric, Uplight is positioned for immense impact. I am leaving the company in excellent hands with Hannah, our seasoned leadership team, and our talented Uplight employees.”

Bascom, a clean energy veteran with over 15 years of experience in the utility and demand-side technology sectors, will lead the company’s daily operations. She brings a unique perspective to the role, having led key energy efficiency initiatives at Pacific Gas & Electric before transitioning to the technology sector to lead energy partnerships at Google. Having served as a key executive leader to Uplight’s clients and partners for the past several years, she brings a deep understanding of utility challenges and a proven track record of driving transformative growth.

“Uplight’s mission has never been more critical as utilities face accelerating energy demand, and increasing affordability and grid resiliency challenges,” said Bascom. “Backed by the support of Octopus Energy Group and Schneider Electric, we are doubling down on our Demand Stack innovation. I look forward to leading this talented team as we deliver on our ambitious 2026 goals and continue to provide the outcomes, reliability, and innovation our clients expect.”

The transaction is expected to close following customary regulatory approvals.

For more information about Uplight, please visit uplight.com .

About Uplight

Uplight is a clean energy technology company that unlocks grid capacity by activating customers and their connected devices to generate, shift, and save energy. Uplight enables sustainable load growth by combining personalized customer experiences with an open, flexible load management platform through the Uplight Demand Stack: integrating energy efficiency, electrification, rates, and flexibility programs to improve grid resilience, reduce costs, and accelerate decarbonization for both energy providers and their customers.

Uplight serves over 85 energy providers, including 8 of the 10 largest North American utilities, and is a certified B-Corporation whose purpose is to create a more sustainable future using business as a force for good. To learn more about Uplight, visit https://uplight.com/ .

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