EOSE Investor Alert: EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Institutional Shareholders: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) during the period November 5, 2025 through February 26, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

EOSE shares fell $4.39 per share, a 39.4% single-day decline, on February 26, 2026 after the Company reported full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million against previously affirmed guidance of $150 million to $160 million. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 5, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fund managers and plan fiduciaries with EOSE holdings during the Class Period should assess whether participation in this action is consistent with their obligations to beneficiaries. The lawsuit asserts that between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, the Company's securities traded at artificially inflated prices due to alleged misrepresentations about manufacturing capacity and production readiness.

Fiduciaries holding EOSE shares may have an obligation to evaluate recovery options on behalf of fund beneficiaries

Serving as lead plaintiff allows institutional holders to select counsel, oversee litigation strategy, and protect beneficiary interests

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no out-of-pocket cost to the institution or its beneficiaries

Institutions with the largest financial interest in the recovery are typically appointed by the Court

Passive class members retain the right to share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Portfolio losses tied to the 39.4% single-day decline may be recoverable under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint contends that EOSE reached a Class Period high of $19.19 on November 10, 2025, fueled by the Company's assertions about production ramp progress and revenue guidance reaffirmation. The action claims that undisclosed manufacturing failures, including equipment downtime in the mid-30% range versus a 10% industry benchmark, rendered those representations materially misleading. Institutional portfolios that accumulated or held positions based on those representations may have absorbed significant losses when the corrective disclosure emerged.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure vigorous representation of the entire class and that recovery efforts are conducted with the diligence and oversight that all shareholders deserve." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding production capabilities, automation progress, and fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance. As pleaded, these misrepresentations artificially inflated the price of EOSE securities throughout the Class Period, and the February 26, 2026 corrective disclosure caused substantial shareholder harm.

Request a confidential portfolio impact review or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.