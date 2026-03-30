HTGC Investor Alert: Hercules Capital Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CEO Allegedly Certified Misleading Statements: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) of a pending securities class action naming two senior officers as individual defendants. Class Period: May 1, 2025 through February 27, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

HTGC shares fell $1.22 per share, or 7.9%, on February 27, 2026, closing at $14.21 on unusually heavy volume. The Court has set May 19, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Scott Bluestein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Office, and Seth H. Meyer, Chief Financial Officer, are both named as defendants in the action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit asserts that both executives possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Hercules Capital's SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations throughout the Class Period.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The action contends that Bluestein and Meyer, by virtue of their senior positions, had access to material non-public information about the Company's deal sourcing practices, valuation team staffing, and software debt classification. As alleged, they knew adverse facts had not been disclosed to the investing public while positive representations about the Company's "disciplined underwriting" and "rigorous" origination process were being disseminated.

Bluestein headed the investment origination team of more than 50 professionals and allegedly oversaw the deal sourcing pipeline described in SEC filings

Meyer, as CFO, was responsible for the accuracy of financial reporting, including NAV calculations and portfolio fair value determinations

Both executives had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of allegedly misleading statements or cause them to be corrected

Both signed or certified quarterly and annual SEC filings throughout the Class Period that described a multistep Board-approved valuation process

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Bluestein and Meyer each personally certified the accuracy of the Company's quarterly 10-Q filings and the FY25 10-K annual report. These certifications covered the very valuation procedures and deal origination disclosures that the complaint challenges as materially misleading.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify SEC filings describing a rigorous, multistep valuation process, investors are entitled to rely on those representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

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