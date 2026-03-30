ODD Investor Alert: ODDITY Tech Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Certified False Statements: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 26, 2025 through February 24, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Two senior executives of ODDITY Tech Ltd. are named as individual defendants in a securities class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Shareholders lost $14.28 per share, a 49.21% decline, when the Company disclosed on February 25, 2026 that algorithm changes by its largest advertising partner had diverted ads to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint identifies Oran Holtzman, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lindsay Drucker Mann, Global Chief Financial Officer, as controlling persons of ODDITY throughout the Class Period. Both officers possessed the authority to direct the Company's public communications, SEC filings, and press releases, the pleading asserts.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Both Holtzman and Mann signed certifications under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 appended to ODDITY's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Each certification attested that the report "does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading." The action contends these certifications were false because the Company failed to disclose the advertising algorithm disruption that was driving up customer acquisition costs.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Holtzman and Mann directed ODDITY's quarterly earnings releases across Q1, Q2, and Q3 2025, each of which raised the Company's full-year financial outlook

Both officers had access to internal data on advertising spend and customer acquisition costs, which rose sharply during the Class Period

As averred in the complaint, selling, general and administrative costs surged from $117.125 million to $158.183 million year-over-year in Q1 2025 alone

Each defendant exercised control over the specific activities comprising the alleged primary violations

The complaint charges that defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that their public statements were materially misleading





Scienter Allegations

Mann acknowledged on the February 25, 2026 earnings call that the Company had "observed that something was different in the second half of 2025." Despite this awareness, as pleaded, neither officer disclosed the advertising disruption or its impact on customer acquisition costs during the Q3 2025 earnings release in November 2025 or at any point before the February 2026 corrective disclosure.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives sign Sarbanes-Oxley certifications, they accept personal responsibility for the truthfulness of those filings, and the complaint raises serious questions about whether that obligation was met here." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 11, 2026.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.