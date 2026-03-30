QCI Deploys Chatalytics™ at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, Bringing Conversational Intelligence to Gaming

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the deployment of Chatalytics™, its conversational intelligence platform, at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, a leading gaming and hospitality destination in New York, as part of broader adoption across gaming enterprises.

With more than half of QCI-powered properties now using Chatalytics™, operators are shifting from static reporting to real-time conversational decision-making.

“Chatalytics has transformed how we leverage our data—revealing insights we simply couldn’t access before. With this clarity, we are now targeting customers more effectively and driving measurable increases in traffic to our facility,” said Ryan Hasenauer, VP of Business Development at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel / WROTB.

Chatalytics™ is designed for live casino environments, enabling teams across marketing, player development, and operations to:

Ask complex questions in plain language

Refine answers through dialogue

Generate answers instantly without technical expertise



“This isn’t analytics, it’s a new interface to the business,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-founder and CTO at QCI. “Instead of navigating dashboards, teams can simply ask and move forward.”

Built on a zero-trust security model, the platform has passed cybersecurity and data sovereignty reviews across all deployments—aligning with tribal governance and enterprise standards.

QCI will provide live demos of Chatalytics™ at Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention 2026 (Booth #2735), offering attendees a hands-on look at how conversational intelligence is transforming tribal gaming operations.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.