APA Solar Racking Announces Opening of New Headquarters in Ohio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software, and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced the opening of the new headquarters of APA Solar (“APA”), an ARRAY Company and a premier solar racking and foundations solutions provider.

The 30,000 square foot new headquarters expands APA’s presence on its main Ohio manufacturing campus in Ridgeville Corners. The new headquarters building will foster collaboration and faster innovation cycles by bringing customer-facing roles and business functions together with APA’s engineering and domestic manufacturing talent.

The expanded campus will serve as the home of APA’s Foundations Center of Excellence, advancing foundation innovation for sites with challenging soils and frost-heave conditions. The Center of Excellence will also strengthen technical interoperability between APA foundations and ARRAY tracker solutions, delivering differentiated customer value through integrated offerings.

The campus will include a research, testing, and training center for new product development, including a 5-acre solar site for new product innovation.

“The integration of APA Solar into ARRAY has exceeded our expectations, and this investment in the Ohio campus reflects our confidence in what this team can deliver as we accelerate growth in the utility-scale market,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, Chief Executive Officer at ARRAY. “The new headquarters and Center of Excellence will tighten collaboration across our engineering, manufacturing, and commercial organizations, shortening the path from development to customer value. This facility positions us for our next phase of innovation - a core strategic imperative for ARRAY.”

“This headquarters represents more than a new building — it brings our team together under one roof in a space designed for collaboration, growth, and innovation,” said Josh Von Deylen, CEO, APA Solar. “It’s an investment in our people, our culture, and the promising future of APA combined with ARRAY.”

APA Solar remains rooted in Ohio, where it has maintained its primary operations since its inception in 2008. The new building reinforces APA’s dedication to U.S. domestic manufacturing, technical expertise, and long-term investment in the local community.

About ARRAY Technologies



ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to optimize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, corporate governance, and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements include anticipated benefits in terms of collaboration, innovation, and growth for ARRAY and APA as a result of the new headquarters building, Center of Excellence, and research, testing, and training center These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation, our ability to successfully integrate the acquired business into our existing operations and realize the anticipated benefits or synergies of the acquisition, and the future performance of the acquired business. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents we file with the SEC, which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

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