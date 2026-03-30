Oﬀ The Hook Yachts Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Record revenue of $119.9 million, up 21.1% YOY

Record 426 boats sold in 2025, up 33% YOY

Increased 2026 revenue guidance to $150–$155 million

Successfully completed IPO, strengthening balance sheet and liquidity

Wilmington, NC, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oﬀ The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: “OTH”, or “Oﬀ the Hook Yachts”), a vertically integrated marine marketplace and the largest buyer and seller of used boats in the nation, today announced ﬁnancial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company will host a live conference call today at 4:30 P.M. EST.

“We achieved record revenue of $120 million, expanded our national broker network, and continued to build out the infrastructure that we believe positions the Company for continued double-digit growth. Our vertically integrated model—combining brokerage, wholesale inventory acquisition, ﬁnancing through Azure Funding, and our growing premier brokerage division—continues to diﬀerentiate Off the Hook Yachts in the marine industry,” said Brian John, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oﬀ The Hook Yachts.

“Despite a more cautious macro environment for discretionary purchases, the number of boats that we sold grew by more than 30% year-over-year and continued to strengthen our leading market position in the pre-owned segment, where we believe long-term demand remains strong. With expanded ﬂoorplan capacity, increased broker productivity, and a growing national footprint, we believe OTH is well-positioned to accelerate growth in 2026 and continue building one of the leading platforms in the recreational marine market,” added Mr. John.

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 25.2% to $37.3 million, up from $29.8 million, in the same period of 2024

Record 117 boats sold during the quarter, up 62.5%, in the same period of 2024

Gross proﬁt increased 63.2% to $3.1 million, up from $1.9 million, in the same period of 2024

Completed IPO in November 2025, raising approximately $13.4 million in net proceeds

2025 Full-Year Highlights

Record revenue of $119.9 million, up 21.1% compared to $99.0 million, in 2024

Record 426 total boats sold, up 32.7% year-over-year

Gross proﬁt increased 30.6% to $11.5 million, up from $8.8 million, in 2024 Net loss of $1.47 million, compared to net income of $1.0 million, in 2024, primarily reﬂecting increased operating expenses associated with becoming a public company, including $1.8 million of stock-based compensation

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million, compared to $1.2 million, in the same period of 2024 Working capital on December 31, 2025, improved to $9.4 million Cash increased to $12.4 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $2.93 million on September 30, 2025.







2026 Full Year Guidance

For 2026, the Company expects annual revenue to be between $150 million and $155 million, an increase from the previous guidance of $140 million-$145 million.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Discussion

Revenue increased 21.1% to $119.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $99.0 million in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a higher ﬂoorplan limit that allowed the Company to sustain greater utilization of the Company’s ﬂoorplan ﬁnancing facility throughout the year. Average monthly utilization increased 78%, or $10 million, to $23.4 million in 2025. In addition, the launch of Autograph Yacht Group and the addition of new brokers increased the number of new and pre-owned boats sold in 2025. Pre-owned boat sales increased 20% to $101.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $84.8 million in 2024. The Company sold approximately 426 pre-owned boats in 2025, compared to 321 pre-owned boats in 2024. The average price per pre-owned boat sale transaction was $449,420 for the year ended December 31, 2025, and $509,694 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company sells a wide range of brands and sizes of pre-owned boats under diﬀerent types of sales arrangements that include, trade-ins, brokerage and consignment, which often causes periodic and seasonal ﬂuctuations in the average sales price.

New boat sales increased 32.0%, to $14.5 million in 2025, compared to $11.0 million, in 2024, reﬂecting increased marketing efforts and a more focused sales initiative for select new boat brands. The Company sold 21 new boats in 2025, compared to approximately 17 new boats, in the same period of 2024.

Revenue from ﬁnance-related activities through Azure Funding was $2.6 million, compared to

$3.0 million, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a higher mix of cash purchases among high-end buyers, as well as continued elevated marine loan interest rates relative to historical averages. Over 85% of these loans come from non-OTH brokers and dealers reﬂecting an opportunity for OTH to increase the attachment rate of Azure financing with each boat sale and thereby growing this high margin business internally.

Gross proﬁt increased 30.6% to $11.5 million, compared to $8.8 million, in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher overall sales volume and continued improvements in inventory sourcing and purchasing strategies, particularly within the pre-owned boat segment. Gross proﬁt as a percentage of sales increased by approximately 70 basis points to 9.6% in 2025, compared to 8.9%, in the same period in 2024. Pre-owned boat gross proﬁt increased 32.1% to $8.4 million, compared to $6.3 million, in the same period in 2024, while new boat gross proﬁt increased modestly to $0.8 million from $0.7 million, in the same period in 2024. Azure Finance related gross proﬁt was $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million, in the same period of 2024.

Operating expenses were $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.8 million, in 2024. The increase was driven by increased marketing investments and infrastructure investments to support the Company’s continued growth and expansion following its initial public oﬀering, as well as $1.8 million of stock-based compensation recognized during the year. The Company expects operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to decline over time as it continues to scale the business and realize operating leverage that comes from the addition of high-margin businesses that are growing from a small base, like the Azure Finance division.

Interest expense related to floorplan financing increased to $1.9 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2024, reflecting increased utilization of the Company’s inventory financing facilities.

Net loss for 2025 was $1.6 million, compared to net income of $1.0 million, in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily driven by higher operating expenses associated with scaling the business and expenses related to becoming a public company.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, compared to $1.2 million, in 2024, reﬂecting increased operating costs associated with the Company’s growth initiatives and public company infrastructure.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $12.4 million in cash, compared to $2.27 million on September 30, 2025.

Working capital improved to $9.4 million on December 31, 2025, compared to negative $0.4 million on December 31, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by the successful completion of the Company’s initial public oﬀering in November 2025, which generated approximately $13.4 million in cash proceeds, strengthening the Company’s liquidity position and balance sheet.



Total assets were $48.4 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $31.6 million on December 31, 2024. Total liabilities were $36.2 million, consisting primarily of $25.3 million in ﬂoorplan notes payable, as well as accounts payable, customer deposits, and operating lease liabilities.

The Company believes its current cash position, combined with operating cash flow and available inventory financing facilities, provides sufficient liquidity to support planned growth investments.

Fourth Quarter Financial Discussion

Fourth quarter revenues of $37.3 million, increased 25.2%, compared to fourth quarter revenues of $29.8 million, in 2024, this revenue increase was due to the increase in floor plan and the addition of Autograph Yachts. Revenue from arranging financing products, including financing, insurance and extended warranty contracts, to customers through various fourth-party financial institutions and insurance companies, was $0.820 million as compared to $0.845 million, in the same period of 2024.

We sold 62% more boats in the fourth quarter of 2025 selling 117 in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus 72 boats in the same period of 2024. We believe sales can continue to grow at a higher rate going forward due to an increased broker pool and a larger amount of capital to grow our floor plan and increase the number of boats we can transact.

The Company plans to increase the attachment rate of Azure financing with our boat sales and thereby growing the business internally.

Gross profit was $3.1 million compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2024. Our gross profit as a percentage of sales increased by 20 basis points. Our boat sales gross profit increased $2.7 million which we believe results from our purchasing team’s skillful buying decisions for our pre-owned boat inventory.

Operating expenses totaled $4.9 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in SG&A primarily reflects investments in go-to-market capacity and public company infrastructure to support substantially higher expected revenue over the next several years.

Floor plan interest expense was $0.578 million compared to $0.482 million for 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host an earnings conference call today, March 30, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic), or (646) 307-1963 (international). The conference passcode is 5863262. This call is being webcast and can be accessed using the conference passcode 5863262, on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at the earnings call link., or on the company IR page at https://investor.offthehookyachts.com/. The online replay will be available following the call.

About Oﬀ The Hook Yachts Inc.

Founded in 2012, Oﬀ The Hook YS Inc. is a vertically integrated, marine marketplace transforming how boats are bought, sold, and ﬁnanced across the United States. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep transaction data, and a national acquisition network, the Company increases speed, transparency, and inventory velocity across boat brokerage, wholesale trading, auctions, ﬁnancing, and marine services, with an integrated ecosystem that includes Autograph Yacht Group, Azure Funding, and proprietary lead-generating platforms. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Oﬀ The Hook is rapidly expanding its national footprint and market share within the $57 billion U.S. marine industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Oﬀ The Hook YS Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are diﬃcult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the ﬁnal prospectus related to the public oﬀering ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Oﬀ The Hook YS Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Company

Chad Corbin

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

chadcorbin@offthehookys.com

Investor Relations

John Evans

Investor Relations

john@offthehookys.com

OFF THE HOOK YS INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2025 and 2024

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,428,774 $ 2,927,126 Accounts receivable, net 269,938 104,317 Inventory 26,035,844 22,593,422 Prepaid expense 706,256 2,388,782 Private label receivable - 4,942 Other current assets 434,584 840,401 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 39,875,396 28,858,990 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 823,231 461,709 Other receivable 27,486 42,192 Private label receivable - 185,550 Due from related party 44,623 11,313 Right-of-use assets 6,516,415 1,505,986 Goodwill 570,000 570,000 Intangible assets, net 560,406 - TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 8,542,161 2,776,750 TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,417,557 $ 31,635,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,471,198 $ 962,725 Accrued liabilities 390,804 507,284 Lease liabilities, current 963,731 382,731 Line of credit - 2,833,400 Current portion of long-term debt 32,453 137,468 Due to related party 315,088 1,422,540 Customer deposits 1,210,447 2,350,219 Floor plan notes payable 25,312,694 20,595,517 Other current liabilities 773,821 110,547 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 30,470,236 29,302,431 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, noncurrent 62,003 229,295 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,650,165 1,136,624 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 5,712,168 1,365,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,182,404 30,668,350 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, with $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 number of common stock authorized, 24,020,000 and 20,000,000 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024*, respectively 24,020 20,000 Additional paid-in capital 17,964,567 2,774,944 Common stock payable 350,000 - Accumulated loss (6,103,434 ) (1,827,554 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,235,153 967,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 48,417,557 $ 31,635,740



OFF THE HOOK YS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2025, and 2024

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 119,866,298 $ 98,995,562 Cost of revenues 108,400,082 90,214,652 Gross profit 11,466,216 8,780,910 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 310,871 255,240 Selling, general and administrative 2,427,881 1,752,325 Advertising and marketing 1,162,037 489,008 Professional services 459,010 433,207 Salaries and wages 5,775,259 2,689,843 Rent expenses 868,246 477,364 Total operating expenses 11,003,304 6,096,987 Income from operations 462,912 2,683,923 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (2,261,241 ) (1,622,461 ) Other income 214,499 22,107 Other expense (19,922 ) (91,885 ) Total other expenses (2,066,664 ) (1,692,239 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (1,603,752 ) 991,684 Income tax benefit (131,955 ) - Net (loss) income $ (1,471,797 ) $ 991,684 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 Basic and diluted weighted average common share outstanding $ 20,509,356 $ 20,000,000



OFF THE HOOK YS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2025, and 2024

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,471,797 ) $ 991,684 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 310,871 255,240 Imputed interest - 40,746 Non-cash lease expense 84,112 8,302 Stock-based compensation 1,800,899 - Non-cash income tax benefit

Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (132,911 ) Accounts receivable (165,621 ) 74,804 Private label receivable 190,492 1,412,228 Other receivable 14,706 90,034 Inventory (3,442,422 ) (10,036,610 ) Prepaid expense 1,682,526 4,755 Other current assets 405,817 (568,275 ) Due from related parties (33,310 ) (11,313 ) Accounts payable 508,473 740,541 Accrued liabilities 27,269 204,722 Customer deposits (1,139,772 ) (326,216 ) Other current liabilities 663,274 11,125 Net cash used in operating activities (697,394 ) (7,108,233 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditure of fixed assets (577,456 ) (25,012 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (172,432 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (749,888 ) (25,012 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 1,308,793 1,318,170 Payment to line of credit (4,142,193 ) (898,998 ) Member distribution (2,804,083 ) (736,289 ) Member contribution 2,644 920,969 Proceed from short-term loan payable - 22,188 Payment to short-term loan payable - (1,070,000 ) Proceed from floorplan notes payables 77,338,112 51,736,268 Payment to floor plan notes payable (72,620,935 ) (41,935,039 ) Proceed from long-term debt 59,429 2,820 Payment to long-term debt (331,736 ) (232,568 ) Proceed from related-party debt 2,917 1,346,771 Payment to related party debt (1,254,118 ) (2,068,552 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering 13,390,100 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,948,930 8,405,740 Net change in cash 9,501,648 1,272,495 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,927,126 1,654,631



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement OTH’s ﬁnancial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, OTH presents certain ﬁnancial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, which are deﬁned below, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, ﬁnancial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

OTH is presenting these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to assist investors in seeing OTH’s operating results through the eyes of management and because OTH believes that these measures provide a useful tool for investors to use in assessing OTH’s operating performance against prior period operating results and against business objectives. OTH uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making.

The accompanying tables provide more detail on the GAAP ﬁnancial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures described above and the related reconciliations between these ﬁnancial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

We deﬁne and calculate adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) before interest income or expense, income tax (beneﬁt) expense, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the items as described in the reconciliation below.

These include, but are not limited to the following:

non-cash expenses, such as depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation

interest expense and income tax expense or beneﬁt

The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to our net (loss) income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented. We believe this information will be useful for investors to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance and identify trends in our business.

Years Ended December 31, Description 2025 2024 Change Net (loss) income $ (1,471,797 ) $ 991,684 $ (2,463,481 ) Interest expense – other 21,570 - 21,570 Income tax benefit (131,955 ) - (131,955 ) Depreciation and amortization 310,871 255,240 55,631 Stock-based compensation 1,800,899 - 1,800,899 Adjusted EBITDA $ 529,588 $ 1,246,924 $ 717,336



