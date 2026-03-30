Vertiv Announces Expansion of Two Ohio Facilities, Including U.S. Headquarters

Columbus, Ohio, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Vertiv, Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Columbus Partnership, today announced that hundreds of new jobs are coming to Ironton, Ohio, and Westerville, Ohio.

Vertiv, a global leader in digital infrastructure, is investing approximately $50 million to expand its Westerville headquarters campus and its manufacturing facility in Ironton. The projects are expected to create up to 730 new jobs in the state through 2029.

The expansion reflects Vertiv’s continued commitment to Ohio as the company grows its talent base, expands manufacturing capacity, and reinforces Vertiv’s central role in enabling AI infrastructure worldwide while supporting customers across data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial applications.



“Vertiv’s growth here is a testament to Ohio’s integral role in the technology industry,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio has the best workforce in the nation, and we are proud that Ohioans will be on the leading edge of Vertiv’s work to establish and strengthen the AI supply chain.”

With this investment, Vertiv will expand key parts of its business in Ohio, including its engineering, services, sales, and project execution functions at its Westerville headquarters campus, while increasing its footprint and upgrading facilities and machinery at its Ironton manufacturing location. Together, these investments reinforce Vertiv’s long-term commitment to Ohio and strengthen the enduring capabilities it has built in the state over decades. The investment is being supported by a $1,000,000 JobsOhio Grant in Delaware County, a $3,000,000 JobsOhio Grant in Lawrence County, and Job Creation Tax Credits from the Ohio Department of Development.

“Ohio has been central to Vertiv’s story for more than six decades, and this investment reflects our confidence in the state, our communities, and the people who make growth possible,” said Anand Sanghi, president of Vertiv Americas. “By expanding in Westerville and Ironton, we are investing in talent, manufacturing, and long-term capability that will help us better serve customers while continuing to create high-quality opportunities in Ohio.”

Vertiv has operated in Ohio for more than 60 years and has continued to grow alongside the communities where it works and invests. In Ironton, the company has built and expanded manufacturing operations over the past 25 years, with a focus on the production of thermal management systems critical to AI and traditional compute workloads. New roles at the facility are expected to include mechanical, electrical, assembly, quality, production maintenance, and supervisory positions.

“Vertiv’s commitment strengthens a proud manufacturing tradition in Lawrence County, while also reinforcing Ohio’s role as a national leader in producing the technologies that will drive our state — and our country — forward,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “This kind of growth is possible because of strong collaboration between partners who believe in what Ohio is, and what it can be."

In Westerville, the headquarters expansion will support growing demand for roles across engineering, sales, services, project management, and related business functions. Together, the two projects are expected to create ~210 new jobs in Westerville and ~520 new jobs in Ironton.

“Ohio is a major hub for AI and data infrastructure investment, and Vertiv’s production is critical to ensuring efficient and reliable operations,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. “The company’s latest investment will create hundreds of new jobs, demonstrating Vertiv’s continued confidence in Ohio as it scales production to meet growing market demand.”

Vertiv’s expansion strengthens workforce opportunities in one of Ohio’s and the world’s priority industries, supporting a sector that continues to attract investment, drive innovation, and create high-quality jobs across the state. Today, more than 108,000 Ohioans are employed in technology roles, and the sector contributed an estimated $34.7 billion to Ohio's economy in 2025.

The following are additional comments regarding today’s Vertiv announcement:

Matt Abbott, President and CEO, OhioSE

“We and our partners at JobsOhio and LEDC appreciate Vertiv’s confidence in Southeast Ohio and the talented workforce in Lawrence County. Their growth underscores the advantages of doing business in Southern Ohio.”

Jason Hall, CEO, the Columbus Partnership

"Vertiv recently became the newest Fortune 500 global headquarters in Columbus and in Ohio. It is also one of the most important and rapidly growing AI infrastructure companies in the world. This is a company with a lot of choices globally on where to expand and make investments – and no shortage of suitors. Our team at the Columbus Partnership is proud to have partnered with JobsOhio and others to compete aggressively to ensure the Columbus metro remains Vertiv’s headquarters and that the jobs created because of its growth are located here.”

Jeremy Clay, Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Economic Development Corporation

“Vertiv has been a valued partner in Lawrence County for over 25 years, and we are proud to support their continued growth in our community. During that time, we have worked alongside Vertiv through multiple expansions, strengthening their operations and presence in our region. This latest investment reflects their continued confidence in our workforce and the strength of our long-standing partnership. With this expansion, Vertiv will become one of the largest manufacturers in our region, marking a significant milestone for Lawrence County’s economic future.”

Monica Dupee, Westerville City Manager

“Westerville is proud to be home to Vertiv’s global headquarters, and this expansion is exciting news for our entire community. Vertiv’s continued investment in Westerville speaks to the strength of our city as a place where innovative companies can grow and succeed. Beyond the jobs being created, this expansion reinforces Westerville’s role in supporting business growth, attracting talent and building a strong local economy for the future.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE)

OhioSE is the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties. Geographically the largest of the seven regions across the state, OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain, and attract businesses in the counties they serve. Learn more at OhioSE.com.

About the Columbus Partnership

The Columbus Partnership brings together civic-minded business leaders to advance a shared vision to make Columbus the most prosperous region in the country. Columbus Partnership member CEOs are committed to the future of the Columbus metropolitan area through high-impact civic and philanthropic engagement. Through our One Columbus and Smart Columbus brands and investor support, our team works to help create jobs and attract capital investment, expand access to opportunity, and improve the economic competitiveness of the Columbus Region. Learn more at columbusregion.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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For more information, contact:

Governor Mike DeWine

Dan Tierney, 614-644-0957

Vertiv Media Relations

Vertiv@RuderFinn.com

JobsOhio

Matt Englehart

614-300-1152

englehart@jobsohio.com