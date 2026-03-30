Vicarious Surgical Completes Integrated Benchtop Testing of Full Surgical Instrument Suite for Ventral Hernia Repair

WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (OTCQB: RBOT), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to transform minimally invasive surgery (the “Company”), today announced the successful completion of initial integrated benchtop testing for its full suite of surgical instruments, required for its anticipated first clinical indication of ventral hernia repair, marking an important step toward design validation, clinical readiness, and the Company’s targeted design freeze milestone.

This milestone represents the first system-level performance evaluation of the Company's three core instruments: needle drivers, fenestrated graspers, and monopolar scissors, each of which is designed for use with the Vicarious Surgical System. The successful testing of all three instruments in a unified evaluation serves as a critical step in systematically de-risking the Company's path toward first-in-human use.

Notably, the monopolar scissors, which previously demonstrated successful electrical performance in a December porcine lab study, exhibited strong motion and mechanical cutting capabilities following the Company's standard automated calibration and bring-up process. Importantly, instrument and camera sensors remained stable, with no degradation in video or motion quality in the presence of monopolar electrosurgical energy, confirming robust system performance under clinically relevant operating conditions.

"This milestone represents an important step in systematically de-risking our system as we advance toward design freeze and first-in-human use," said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. "Demonstrating reliable, integrated performance across our full instrument suite, including stability under electrosurgical energy, reinforces our confidence in the system architecture and our development timeline. Each successful test brings us closer to enabling a new standard in minimally invasive robotic surgery."

The successful completion of this benchtop testing positions the Company to advance to the next phase of preclinical validation, including planned cadaveric and porcine studies, as it continues to prepare for first clinical use of the Vicarious Surgical System and execute against a defined series of development milestones leading to design freeze.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next-generation surgical robotics company, developing a unique disruptive technology with the multiple goals of substantially increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and has received backing by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com .

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding use by a company of its websites and social media channels as a means to disclose material information to investors and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, the Company hereby notifies investors, the media and other interested parties that it intends to continue to use its investor relations website ( https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com/ ), its LinkedIn page ( https://linkedin.com/company/vicarious-surgical/ ) and its X feed (@VicariousSurg) to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. The list of social media channels that the Company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time. The Company encourages investors, the media, and other interested parties to review the information the Company posts on its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to information announced by the Company through its SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated first clinical indication, the ability to de-risk the pathway towards first-in-human use, and the development timeline for the Vicarious Surgical System, including development milestones and design freeze, are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain listing on a national securities exchange; the impacts of the Company’s reduced cash burn; the price of the Class A common stock following any reverse stock split; the Company’s future business strategy; the approval, commercialization and adoption of the Company’s initial product candidates and the success of its single-port surgical robot, called the Vicarious Surgical System, and any of its future product candidates and service offerings; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product and service development activities; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s product candidates and services; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Vicarious Surgical System, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the size and duration of human clinical trials for the Vicarious Surgical System; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing license, manufacture, supply and distribution agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company’s product candidates and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using its product candidates and services; the company’s estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; economic downturns, political and market conditions and their potential to adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s intellectual property rights and its ability to protect or enforce those rights, and the impact on its business, results and financial condition if it is unsuccessful in doing so; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact

ir@vicarioussurgical.com

Media Inquiries

media@vicarioussurgical.com

Source: Vicarious Surgical Inc.