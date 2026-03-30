DeFi Development Corp. Reports +442% Revenue Growth for FY 2025

BOCA RATON, FL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today released its FY 2025 Shareholder Letter and Business Update, announcing 442% revenue growth for FY 2025.

To read the full update, please visit: https://defidevcorp.com/investor?tab=earnings.

A video update featuring CEO Joseph Onorati, CFO John Han, COO & CIO Parker White, and CSO Dan Kang will be uploaded to youtube.com/@DeFiDevCorp tomorrow, March 31, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will address strategic highlights and take questions submitted in advance by both retail investors and sell-side analysts.

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

