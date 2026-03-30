Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. Announces 1H 2026 Unaudited Interim Financial Results

 | Source: Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.

NANCHANG, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RYET) (“Ruanyun” or the “Company”), an innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven education technology company focused on developing and delivering AI-enabled digital education platforms, including intelligent learning tools, assessment platforms, and adaptive learning systems, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

1H 2026 (Six Months Ended September 30, 2025) Unaudited Interim Financial Highlights

  • Our revenue was $366,256 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $4,109,689 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 91.1%.
  • Gross margin was 26.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 42.1% for the six months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Our net loss was $4,569,013 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared with net loss of $680,241 for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Ms. Maggie Fu, Chief Executive Officer of Ruanyun, commented, “The decline in revenue reflects challenging domestic market conditions driven by regulatory changes and broader economic deceleration in China. We have proactively responded by strategically realigning our business toward international markets, establishing a global operational platform beyond our traditional geographic concentration. While this strategic transformation has temporarily impacted our margins, we believe these investments in international expansion and product portfolio optimization position Ruanyun for a broader and more global future.”

About Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. is an innovative AI-driven education technology company focused on developing and delivering AI-enabled digital education platforms, including intelligent learning tools, assessment platforms, and adaptive learning systems. For more information, please visit: ruanyun.net and investors.ruanyun.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries and Media Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Email: services@wfsir.com
Phone: +1 628 283 9214

 
RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
     
  As of
September 30,		 As of
March 31,
  2025 2025
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash $2,668,147  $673,397 
Restricted cash  112,417   125,561 
Accounts receivable, net  1,490,274   3,310,143 
Due from related parties  16,969   11,410 
Inventories  62,770   59,077 
Deferred contract costs  307,983   63,392 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,635,548   35,923 
Deposit for long-term investment  4,200,000    
Total current assets  13,494,108   4,278,903 
         
Non-current assets        
Property and equipment, net  470,847   460,314 
Capitalized software development cost, net  137,164   202,166 
Deferred offering cost     838,804 
Long term deposits  80,214   94,811 
Total non-current assets  688,225   1,596,095 
         
Total assets $14,182,333  $5,874,998 
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities        
Short-term bank loans $4,282,905  $4,408,340 
Accounts payable  429,649   1,075,456 
Deferred revenue  204,594   135,737 
Due to related parties  46,012   43,289 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  2,168,951   718,327 
Total Current and Total Liabilities  7,132,111   6,381,149 
         
COMMITMENTS        
         
EQUITY        
Ordinary shares ($0.0002 par value, 5,000,000,000 shares authorized, 33,750,004 and 30,000,004 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025)  6,750   6,000 
Additional paid-in capital  27,190,636   15,210,301 
Accumulated deficit  (20,192,106)  (15,630,351)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  390,515   252,250 
Total Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc.’s shareholders’ equity (deficit)  7,395,795   (161,800)
         
Non-controlling interest  (345,573)  (344,351)
Total Equity (Deficit)  7,050,222   (506,151)
         
Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $14,182,333  $5,874,998 
         


 
RUANYUN EDAI TECHNOLOGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
   
  For the Six Months Ended September 30,
  2025 2024
     
REVENUE $366,256  $4,109,689 
COST OF REVENUE  (270,367)  (2,378,330)
GROSS PROFIT  95,889   1,731,359 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Selling expenses  (910,724)  (1,027,469)
General and administrative expenses  (2,434,355)  (749,799)
Research and development expenses  (455,866)  (513,461)
         
Total operating expenses  (3,800,945)  (2,290,729)
         
Loss from operations  (3,705,056)  (559,370)
         
Interest expense, net  (34,358)  (121,058)
Government subsidy  1,164    
Other income (expense), net  (830,763)  (187)
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (4,569,013)  (680,241)
         
Income tax expenses      
         
NET LOSS  (4,569,013)  (680,241)
         
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (7,258)  (63,337)
         
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RUANYUN SHAREHOLDERS  (4,561,755)  (616,904)
         
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS        
Net loss  (4,569,013)  (680,241)
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (144,301)  (17,062)
Comprehensive loss  (4,713,314)  (697,303)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (13,294)  (69,007)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO RUANYUN SHAREHOLDERS $(4,700,020) $(628,296)
         
Loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted $(0.14) $(0.02)
         
Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted  33,586,070   30,000,004 
         



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