River Oaks Treatment Center Dedicates Its Primary Mental Health Program on World Bipolar Day

RIVERVIEW, Fla., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dozens of Riverview community members and mental health providers gathered at River Oaks Treatment Center to mark the ribbon-cutting and dedication of its primary mental health program . The event, held on World Bipolar Day, highlights the pressing need for comprehensive mental health services in Florida, which lags behind the nation when it comes to access to mental healthcare.

While about 1 in every 5 adults struggles with a mental health disorder, accessing treatment can be exceedingly difficult. The Sunshine State has more than 200 federally designated mental health shortage areas , meaning many Floridians are unable to get help from mental health professionals, such as therapists and counselors. Untreated mental illness can lead to serious negative outcomes, including an increased risk for suicide, which is a leading cause of death among adults in the U.S.

“Mental health care access remains far too limited in Florida and across the country, especially for individuals who need more support than outpatient therapy but aren’t yet in crisis,” said Chris Bailey, Executive Director. “Too often, people are left waiting until their condition escalates to the point of hospitalization. Our inpatient mental health unit is designed to change that, providing timely, intensive care that helps people stabilize earlier, begin healing sooner, and avoid reaching a breaking point.”

The Florida treatment center ’s 18-bed mental health facility offers evidence-based treatment for individuals with primary mental health diagnoses, including:

Bipolar disorder.

Depression.

Anxiety disorders.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Other common mental health disorders.

“For more than a decade, River Oaks Treatment Center has been a trusted provider of addiction and co-occurring disorder care,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinsten, Chief Medical Officer of American Addiction Centers, parent company of River Oaks Treatment Center. “This expansion of services reflects our commitment to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Those struggling with mental illness deserve specialized and dignified care. The program is already changing lives, and we look forward to helping even more individuals find stability, heal, and move forward in their lives.”

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center, located in Riverview, FL, serves the Tampa area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including a residential primary mental program and tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. River Oaks Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at riveroakstreatment.com .

Media Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93425d15-eab1-45bd-a5ed-2b34b7cfaa6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d21413-a226-4452-b0ca-e2917fecaff1



