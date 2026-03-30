Shareholders who lost money in Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE: LU) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, announces that announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE: LU) (“Lufax”) and certain of its officers. This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lufax securities between April 7, 2023 and January 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until May 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The complaint filed alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Lufax lacked adequate internal controls;



Certain of Lufax's financial results were materially misstated;

And as a result, defendants' statements about Lufax's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:





This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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