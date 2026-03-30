Driving Habits May Cost More Than You Think: Data-Backed Driving Techniques to Reduce Fuel Costs and Vehicle Wear

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) If you’re feeling pain at the pump, you’re not alone. However, it’s not just rising gas prices that can impact your wallet – it might be your own habits on the road that negatively impact fuel efficiency and add extra strain to your vehicle.

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With gas prices fluctuating by more than $1 per gallon nationally in recent years, Mercury Insurance is highlighting how driver behavior can significantly influence fuel costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, aggressive driving – rapid acceleration and hard braking – can reduce fuel economy by up to 40% in city driving and 30% on highways, increasing annual fuel expenses by hundreds of dollars.

For the average American driver, that inefficiency adds up quickly. AAA estimates that annual fuel costs can exceed $2,000 depending on vehicle type and region. A 30-40% reduction in fuel economy can translate into hundreds of dollars in additional fuel expenses each year – before factoring in the added wear on key vehicle components.

“Most drivers think of aggressive driving as a safety issue, but it’s also a cost issue,” said John Dicken, director, material damage claims at Mercury Insurance. “From a claims standpoint, we see how habits like hard braking and rapid acceleration accelerate wear on brakes, tires and suspension components. Smoother driving isn’t just more efficient – it helps reduce preventable damage over time.”

The Hidden Cost of Driving Aggressively

Fuel is only part of the equation.

Brake replacement can range from $300-800 per axle, depending on the vehicle.

A new set of tires can cost $600-1,200 or more.

Poorly maintained or underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by roughly 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in pressure, according to federal transportation data.

Over time, inconsistent maintenance and aggressive driving habits compound these costs.

“Driving behavior directly impacts how often certain parts need to be replaced,” Dicken said. “When drivers anticipate traffic, maintain steady speeds and keep up with routine maintenance, they reduce strain on their vehicle and potentially avoid unnecessary repair expenses.”

Practical Eco-Driving Tips That Make a Measurable Difference

Consider these strategies recommended by Mercury Insurance to improve efficiency and reduce vehicle wear:

Accelerate gradually: Avoid rapid starts and jackrabbit acceleration, which significantly reduce fuel economy.

Brake smoothly and anticipate stops: Looking ahead and easing into stops reduces stress on brake systems.

Maintain consistent speeds: Using cruise control on highways can help improve fuel efficiency.

Keep tires properly inflated: Check tire pressure monthly and before long trips. If you’re unsure what your vehicle’s tires should be inflated to, locate the sticker inside the driver’s side door jamb for the proper PSI inflation or refer to the owner’s manual.

Remove excess weight: Extra cargo and unused roof racks reduce efficiency and increase drag.

Efficiency, Safety and Sustainability

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that transportation accounts for roughly 28% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. While vehicle technology continues to improve, individual driving behavior remains one of the most immediate ways drivers can reduce both fuel consumption and environmental impact.

“Small, consistent changes in how we drive can produce meaningful savings over time,” Dicken said. “It’s one of the simplest ways drivers can protect both their budget and their investment.”

For more information about efficient driving and other cost saving measures, visit MercuryInsurance.com/Resources.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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