Saia to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on April 30, 2026

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-890-5317 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 30, 2026 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-855-669-9658 referencing conference ID #7759155.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation and other logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT: Saia, Inc. Matthew Batteh Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investors@Saia.com



