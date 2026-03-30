Xos Brings Its Mobile Energy Solutions to Facilities Professionals at the Southern California Facilities Expo

Xos energy solutions deploy in days, with no utility upgrades, no trenching, and no construction required

Intelligent load management protects facility energy budgets while supporting zero-emission vehicle adoption

Xos exhibits at Anaheim Convention Center, April 8–9, 2026





LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced its participation in the 39th Annual Southern California Facilities Expo, taking place April 8–9, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. For the first time, Xos will exhibit its energy solutions platform directly to the facilities engineering, energy management, and maintenance communities that are increasingly at the center of commercial electrification decisions across Southern California.

For facilities managers, energy directors, and maintenance professionals, the challenge of commercial electrification is not just about the vehicles. It is about the building, the utility account, the energy budget, and the timeline. Xos energy solutions address all four, delivering mobile, grid-independent charging infrastructure that installs in days, operates without disrupting existing building systems, and eliminates the costly utility interconnection process that has stalled electrification at facilities across Southern California.

Xos Energy Solutions: Turnkey Charging Infrastructure for the Modern Facility

No infrastructure overhaul required: Xos energy solutions deploy directly to loading docks, parking yards, and maintenance areas without triggering utility interconnection upgrades that routinely delay projects by 6 to 12 months and cost facilities $500,000 or more per site. Facilities begin charging on day one, not after a multiyear permitting and construction process.

Xos energy solutions deploy directly to loading docks, parking yards, and maintenance areas without triggering utility interconnection upgrades that routinely delay projects by 6 to 12 months and cost facilities $500,000 or more per site. Facilities begin charging on day one, not after a multiyear permitting and construction process. Protects the facility energy budget: Xos energy solutions’ proprietary load management software dynamically distributes power across an entire fleet, preventing demand spikes that generate costly utility penalty charges. Facilities managing high-draw HVAC, lighting, and operational equipment can deploy these solutions without disrupting the building’s energy profile.

Xos energy solutions’ proprietary load management software dynamically distributes power across an entire fleet, preventing demand spikes that generate costly utility penalty charges. Facilities managing high-draw HVAC, lighting, and operational equipment can deploy these solutions without disrupting the building’s energy profile. Right-sized for any facility: From logistics warehouses and healthcare campuses to municipal yards and educational institutions, Xos energy solutions scale to match the size and complexity of any facility operation. Available in multiple capacity configurations, the platform grows with the organization’s electrification needs rather than requiring a full infrastructure commitment on day one.

From logistics warehouses and healthcare campuses to municipal yards and educational institutions, Xos energy solutions scale to match the size and complexity of any facility operation. Available in multiple capacity configurations, the platform grows with the organization’s electrification needs rather than requiring a full infrastructure commitment on day one. A direct path to WAIRE compliance: For Southern California warehouse operators subject to the South Coast AQMD’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) Program, deploying Xos energy solutions earns direct compliance points and reduces annual mitigation fees. Facilities that have been paying escalating WAIRE fees can convert that recurring cost into a one-time capital investment with a documented compliance return.

For Southern California warehouse operators subject to the South Coast AQMD’s Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) Program, deploying Xos energy solutions earns direct compliance points and reduces annual mitigation fees. Facilities that have been paying escalating WAIRE fees can convert that recurring cost into a one-time capital investment with a documented compliance return. Deployed and proven across demanding operations: Xos energy solutions are deployed across more than 100 sites globally, supporting operations for organizations including UPS, FedEx, Cintas, and Loomis. Facilities Expo attendees can meet directly with Xos specialists to assess how the platform applies to their specific facility, compliance situation, and electrification timeline.





“The facilities community has been underserved in the electrification conversation. The industry talks to fleet operators, but facilities managers are the ones who own the building, manage the utility account, and decide whether charging infrastructure gets approved. We built our energy solutions for them, and this Expo is about showing up in the room where those decisions actually get made“, said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

For over 40 years, the Southern California Facilities Expo has connected facilities engineering, MRO, and green building professionals across the region. The 2026 edition brings together facilities directors, energy managers, and maintenance professionals from healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and government. These are the professionals now responsible for approving, funding, and implementing EV charging infrastructure at their organizations. Xos’s participation reflects a direct investment in reaching the full spectrum of decision-makers driving commercial electrification in Southern California.

“Every facility we work with has the same pain point: they need charging capacity now, but the standard infrastructure process puts them twelve to eighteen months out before a single vehicle plugs in. We eliminate that wait. Our job at the Expo is to show facilities teams that electrification does not have to mean construction, and that protecting their energy budget and meeting compliance targets can happen at the same time”, said Aldan Shank, Director, Mobile Charging of Xos.

Xos's presence at the Southern California Facilities Expo marks a deliberate expansion of its go-to-market strategy. As compliance deadlines tighten and infrastructure demands grow, the Company is positioned to serve as the long-term energy partner for facilities across the region.

Event Details

Event: Southern California Facilities Expo — 39th Annual Show

Dates: April 8–9, 2026

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

Admission: Free to qualified industry professionals

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “likely,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “seek,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “target,” “opportunity,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements about expected UL-certification for Xos Hub™ products, the speed and ease of product deployment and the potential market for, and pricing of, Xos Hub™ products. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to; (i) the expected pricing and competitiveness of Xos Hub™ products; (ii) Xos’s ability to obtain UL-certification for its Xos Hub™ products; (iii) market demand; (iv) competitive conditions; (v) Xos’s liquidity and access to capital when needed; (vi) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages; (vii) cost increases and delays in production due to tariffs or uncertainty around tariffs; and (viii) changes in the industries in which Xos operates.All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at https://www.xostrucks.com/sec-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact:

Marketing@xostrucks.com

Investor Contact:

Xos Investor Relations