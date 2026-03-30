Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Build a New Luxury Home at Weston Reserve in Apex, North Carolina

APEX, N.C., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Weston Reserve, an exclusive community in Apex, North Carolina. With only a limited number of quick move-in homes available, this represents the last chance to purchase a luxury home in this secluded enclave.





Weston Reserve is a private community of just 23 single-family homes offering modern two-story home designs with expansive floor plans ranging from approximately 4,050 to over 5,155+ square feet. Starting from $1.68 million, these homes feature 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. The community is conveniently located near North Carolina Highway 55 and Interstate 540, providing exceptional access to downtown Apex, downtown Raleigh, and nearby recreation including the American Tobacco Trail and Jordan Lake. In addition, Weston Reserve is situated within the award-winning Wake County Public School System.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Weston Reserve presents a rare opportunity for home shoppers to experience luxury living in an exceptional location,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Thoughtfully designed to reflect refined elegance and everyday convenience, this community is nearing completion, and we encourage prospective customers to explore the remaining quick move-in homes while they are still available.”

Weston Reserve is located at Weston Farm Way at Transit Trail in Apex. The Sales Center is open by appointment only. For more information, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)