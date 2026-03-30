Ban Grifols and return plasma collection to Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec, say health care advocates

OTTAWA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proponents of public universal health care across Canada are calling for the closure of Grifols facilities in the wake of two deaths in Winnipeg of people who sold their plasma to the giant multinational. A third person is suing the hugely profitable Grifols for kidney damage from a plasma sale. Health Canada also reports non-compliance at four other Grifols sites.

What: Media conference calling for the public takeover of Grifols plasma purchasing and manufacturing in Canada

When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Zoom. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/gls320jYSouT9KbT-2VYBQ for the link. Zoom will email you the link.

Who:

Noah Schulz, Manitoba Health Coalition

Siobhán Vipond, Canadian Health Coalition

Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition

Chris Gallaway, Friends of Medicare (Alberta)

For further information, contact:

Noah Schulz, Manitoba Health Coalition

Email: mbhealthcoalition@gmail.com , Cell: 431 844 2650

Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition

Email: natalie@ontariohc.ca , Cell: 416 230 6402