Ban Grifols and return plasma collection to Canadian Blood Services and Héma-Québec, say health care advocates

 | Source: Ontario Health Coalition Ontario Health Coalition

OTTAWA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proponents of public universal health care across Canada are calling for the closure of Grifols facilities in the wake of two deaths in Winnipeg of people who sold their plasma to the giant multinational. A third person is suing the hugely profitable Grifols for kidney damage from a plasma sale. Health Canada also reports non-compliance at four other Grifols sites.

What: Media conference calling for the public takeover of Grifols plasma purchasing and manufacturing in Canada

When: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Zoom. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/gls320jYSouT9KbT-2VYBQ for the link. Zoom will email you the link.

Who:
Noah Schulz, Manitoba Health Coalition
Siobhán Vipond, Canadian Health Coalition
Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition
Chris Gallaway, Friends of Medicare (Alberta)

For further information, contact:
Noah Schulz, Manitoba Health Coalition
Email: mbhealthcoalition@gmail.com, Cell: 431 844 2650

Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition
Email: natalie@ontariohc.ca, Cell: 416 230 6402

Chris Gallaway, Friends of Medicare (Alberta)
Email: chris@friendsofmedicare.org, Cell: 780 995 6659


Tags

Blood Services Private Healthcare Ontario Health Coalition
GlobeNewswire

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