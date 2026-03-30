XPONENTIAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Xponential Fitness, Inc. on Behalf of Xponential Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Xponential (XPOF) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Xponential and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE:XPOF) on behalf of Xponential stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Xponential has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On February 26, 2026, Xponential filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Current Report on Form 8-K announcing a stipulated consent agreement between the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and Xponential regarding the FTC's previous investigation into Xponential. The report stated that, "the Company has agreed to pay $17.0 million over a 12-month period. The Company has also recently finalized a $22.75 million settlement (to be paid out over a thirty-five month period) with over 500 current and former franchisees." Following this news, Xponential's stock price dropped $3.79 per share, or 47.1%, to close at $4.26 on February 27, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Xponential shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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