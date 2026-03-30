FTI Consulting Expands Data Privacy, AI Governance Expertise in Australia

SYDNEY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kelly Henney as a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader of the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within the firm’s Technology segment.

Ms. Henney, who is based in Sydney, specialises in artificial intelligence governance, data privacy, digital risk, information security and data resilience. She brings deep expertise in guiding clients through regulatory complexity and digital transformation. With more than a decade of experience handling a wide range of digital risk challenges — including investigations, enforcement response, data breaches and enterprise-wide programs — Ms. Henney supports boards and executive leadership teams with the implementation of robust governance frameworks across AI, data protection and compliance.

Veeral Gosalia, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Technology in the Asia Pacific region, added, “Similar to what we’re seeing in jurisdictions around the world, Australia’s privacy and AI regulatory landscape is continually evolving to keep pace with the digital landscape, making compliance an ongoing challenge for our clients. Kelly’s addition as a leader for our team in Australia will make a significant impact in expanding our delivery of solutions and expertise for clients grappling with these issues. Alongside our already strong team, Kelly will help more organisations in the Asia Pacific region improve digital risk resilience and establish readiness for a wide range of data privacy challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Ms. Henney served as the Australian Privacy and Data Protection leader at a Big Four consulting firm. She also practised as a corporate lawyer and held roles in banking and finance, bringing a strong commercial and legal perspective to her advisory work.

“AI is moving so quickly that many organisations are struggling with how to develop and implement adaptable, actionable governance frameworks,” Ms. Henney said. “The keys to solving this challenge are ongoing education about AI risk and capability, alongside rigorous testing and oversight processes that are built in at the entry point and throughout deployment. Clients need support from experts who understand the technology just as well as they understand the risk landscape. That’s exactly what our team brings to the table, and I’m looking forward to partnering with our experts and clients to help usher in an era of compliant, responsible AI.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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