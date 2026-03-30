AleAnna, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

AleAnna, Inc. reports positive Adjusted EBITDA[1] and net income for the third consecutive quarter

 | Source: AleAnna, Inc. AleAnna, Inc.

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ANNA) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. AleAnna reported full year net income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $6.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Company Highlights:

  • AleAnna generated $0.3 million of net income and $3.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, driven by strong production at the Longanesi field, generating $9.1 million of revenue in the quarter.
  • AleAnna closed the period with a strong cash position of $31.8 million, supporting ongoing development activity and future strategic initiatives.
  • Gradizza Concession secured which represents a first milestone within a broader growth and value creation Program.
  • Following successful establishment of production at Longanesi, and completion of an extensive technical study, AleAnna's reserves have increased significantly.

Financial and Operational Update
Following production ramp-up and rate stabilization at the Longanesi field during the first half of 2025, the Company recognized $8.5 million of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2025 from sales of its share of production from the Longanesi field.

During the fourth quarter, AleAnna generated $3.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA[1].

During the second quarter, the Company commenced daily production from its Longanesi field, with the ramp-up significantly exceeding expectations in both timing and volume. Total production stabilized at approximately 25-30 million cubic feet per day after approximately six weeks. The stabilized production rate is slightly higher than AleAnna’s budgeted maximum production rate for 2025. All five of Longanesi’s wells are currently contributing to production.

Management Commentary
Marco Brun, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on AleAnna’s recent accomplishments: “The fourth quarter marks another significant milestone for AleAnna as we continued to realize strong performance from our Longanesi field generating approximately $3.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA[1]. We are on track to exceed our expectations for the performance of the Longanesi field.

In parallel, we continue to deliver on our plan to advance our broader growth strategy across both conventional and renewable natural gas. With a solid balance sheet, positive cash flow, and a growing asset base, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

About AleAnna
AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company focused on bringing sustainability and new supplies of low-carbon natural gas and renewable natural gas ("RNG") to Italy, aligning traditional energy operations with renewable solutions, with developments like the Longanesi field leading the way in supporting a responsible energy transition. With three conventional gas discoveries in Italy already made and fourteen new natural gas exploration projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a significant role in Italy’s energy transition. Italy’s extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major gas storage facilities, and a strong base of existing RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna’s commitment to sustainability. AleAnna’s RNG projects’ portfolio includes three plants under development and almost 100 potential projects. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome and Milan, Italy.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein regarding AleAnna’s future operations, financial position, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on AleAnna’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of AleAnna’s control. AleAnna’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in AleAnna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions; AleAnna’s need for additional capital; risks associated with the growth of AleAnna’s business; and changes in the regulatory environment in which AleAnna operates. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact AleAnna’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AleAnna. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AleAnna disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact
Ivan Ronald
ironald@aleannagroup.com

Website
https://www.aleannainc.com/

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

 For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		 For the Year Ended December 31, 
 2025
(unaudited)		  2024
(unaudited)		 2025  2024 
           
Revenues$9,135,859  $771,702 $25,035,737  $1,420,030 
           
Operating expenses:          
Cost of revenues 2,900,370   504,567  6,195,475   1,043,174 
Lease operating expense 1,459,062   -  3,207,562   - 
General and administrative 2,478,704   1,790,254  9,664,653   6,264,087 
Depreciation and depletion 2,048,341   82,205  2,933,481   133,516 
Accretion of asset retirement obligation 33,483   33,309  132,002   133,239 
Business combination transaction expenses -   8,398,653  -   8,398,653 
Total operating expenses 8,919,960   10,808,988  22,133,172   15,972,669 
           
Operating income (loss) 215,899   (10,037,286) 2,902,565   (14,552,639)
           
Other income:          
Interest and other income 704,608   622,621  1,242,899   1,948,281 
Change in fair value of derivative liability -   -  -   173,177 
Total other income 704,608   622,621  1,242,899   2,121,458 
           
Income (loss) before income taxes 920,507   (9,414,665) 4,145,464   (12,431,181)
Income tax expense (662,409)  -  (1,263,396)  - 
Net income (loss) 258,098   (9,414,665) 2,882,068   (12,431,181)
Deemed dividend to Class 1 Preferred Units redemption value    -  -   (155,423,177)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (115,690)  87,511  (1,082,958)  87,511 
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or
holders of Common Member Units		$142,409  $(9,327,154)$1,799,110  $(167,766,847)
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)          
Currency translation adjustment$(686,222) $(2,859,314)$4,111,281  $(1,548,154)
Comprehensive income (loss) (428,124)  (12,273,979) 6,993,349   (13,979,335)
Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (46,238)  87,511  (3,332,249)  87,511 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Class A Common stockholders or holders of Common Member Units$(474,362) $(12,186,468)$3,661,100  $(13,891,824)
           

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 and 2024

 December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS     
Current Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$31,826,830  $28,330,159 
Restricted cash 1,304,129   - 
Accounts receivable 1,959,001   1,225,297 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,528,622   1,666,155 
Total Current Assets 36,618,582   31,221,611 
      
Non-current assets:     
Natural gas and other properties, successful efforts method, net of accumulated depreciation and depletion of $2,932,984 and $0, respectively 42,553,580   33,979,014 
Renewable natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $508,583 and $132,094, respectively 10,744,121   9,296,039 
Value-added tax refund receivable 9,589,576   6,845,030 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,790,461   1,744,897 
Total Non-current Assets 64,677,738   51,864,980 
Total Assets$101,296,320  $83,086,591 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Current Liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,776,384  $2,204,208 
Income tax payable 417,568   - 
Lease liability, short-term 200,419   163,865 
Contingent consideration liability, short-term 11,576,846   - 
Total Current Liabilities 18,971,217   2,368,073 
      
Non-current Liabilities:     
Asset retirement obligation 4,507,921   4,375,919 
Deferred tax liability 897,812   - 
Lease liability, long-term 1,588,243   1,579,443 
Contingent consideration liability, long-term 16,651,065   24,994,315 
Total Non-current Liabilities 23,645,041   30,949,677 
Total Liabilities 42,616,258   33,317,750 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
Stockholders' Equity:     
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 40,659,881 and 40,560,433 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 4,066   4,056 
Class C Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 25,994,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 2,599   2,599 
Additional paid-in capital 228,640,286   226,722,424 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,941,388)  (5,803,378)
Accumulated deficit (189,248,843)  (191,047,953)
Noncontrolling interest 23,223,342   19,891,093 
Total Stockholders' Equity 58,680,062   49,768,841 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$101,296,320  $83,086,591 
      
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS
         
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
 Conventional  Renewable  Total 
 Unaudited 
Revenues$8,476,797  $659,062  $9,135,859 
         
Less:        
Cost of revenues 1,599,978   1,300,392    
Lease operating expense 1,459,062   -    
Segment general and administrative 109,698   (264,602)   
Depreciation and depletion 1,958,416   89,925    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation 33,483   -    
Segment operating income (loss)$3,316,160  $(466,653) $2,849,507 
Reconciling items:        
Less: Corporate general and administrative      $2,633,608 
Interest and other income       704,608 
Income before income taxes      $920,507 
         
Segment assets$67,310,047  $16,133,887  $83,443,934 
Corporate and other assets       17,852,386 
Total assets      $101,296,320 


 Year Ended December 31, 2025 
 Conventional  Renewable  Total 
Revenues$22,369,981  $2,665,756  $25,035,737 
         
Less:        
Cost of revenues$2,948,757  $3,246,718    
Lease operating expense 3,207,562   -    
Segment general and administrative 2,653,853   1,889,476    
Depreciation and depletion 2,586,564   346,916    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation 132,002   -    
Segment operating income (loss)$10,841,243  $(2,817,354) $8,023,889 
Reconciling items:        
Less: Corporate general and administrative      $5,121,324 
Interest and other income       1,242,899 
Income (loss) before income taxes      $4,145,464 
         
Segment assets$67,310,047  $16,133,887  $83,443,934 
Corporate and other assets       17,852,386 
Total assets      $101,296,320 


 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
 Conventional  Renewable  Total 
 Unaudited 
Revenues$-  $771,702  $771,702 
         
Less:        
Cost of revenues$-  $504,567    
Segment general and administrative 642,991   586,052    
Depreciation and depletion -   82,205    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation 33,309   -    
Segment operating income (loss)$(676,300) $(401,122) $(1,077,423)
Reconciling items:        
Less: Corporate general and administrative      $561,210 
Business combination transaction expenses      $(8,398,653)
Interest and other income       622,621 
Income (loss) before income taxes      $(9,414,665)
         
Segment assets$44,962,865  $14,150,411  $59,113,276 
Corporate and other assets       23,973,315 
Total Assets      $83,086,591 


 Year Ended December 31, 2024 
 Conventional  Renewable  Total 
Revenues$-  $1,420,030  $1,420,030 
         
Less:        
Cost of revenues$-  $1,043,174    
Segment general and administrative 2,639,824   1,502,054    
Depreciation and depletion -   133,516    
Accretion of asset retirement obligation 133,239   -    
Segment operating income (loss)$(2,773,063) $(1,258,714) $(4,031,777)
Reconciling items:        
Less: Corporate general and administrative      $2,122,209 
Business combination transaction expenses       (8,398,653)
Interest and other income       1,948,281 
Change in fair value of derivative liability       173,177 
Income (loss) before income taxes      $(12,431,181)
         
Segment assets$44,962,865  $14,150,411  $59,113,276 
Corporate and other assets       23,973,315 
Total Assets      $83,086,591 
          

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP Performance Measures and Definitions
In addition to amounts presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we also present certain supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. These measures are not to be considered more relevant or accurate than the measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In compliance with the requirements of the SEC, our non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance measure. For all non-GAAP measures, neither the SEC nor any other regulatory body has passed judgment on these non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. We adjust EBITDA for stock compensation, acquisition costs and one-off items such as transaction expenses to reach Adjusted EBITDA. The purpose of presenting non-GAAP measures is to highlight earnings without finance, taxes, and depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, as well as stock compensation and transaction expense, and their use is limited to specialized analysis. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful additional information to investors for specialized analysis of our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2025:

      
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31, 2025  December 31, 2025 
Net Income$258,098  $2,882,068 
Add (deduct):     
Interest (704,608)  (1,242,899)
Tax expense 662,409   1,263,396 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,048,341   2,933,481 
EBITDA$2,264,240  $5,836,046 
Add:     
Stock compensation expense 774,220   774,220 
Adjusted EBITDA$3,038,460  $6,610,266 



Tags

AleAnna AleAnna Inc. Longanesi ANNA ANNAW $ANNA #ANNA
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading