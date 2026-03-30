INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Class Action Filed Against Alight, Inc. – Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ALIT) securities during the period of November 12, 2024 through February 18, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Alight investments, you have until May 15, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member. For more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is This Lawsuit About? The lawsuit alleges that the Company provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Alight’s growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management.

On August 5, 2025, during Alight’s second quarter earnings report, the Company announced disappointing results and cut its revenue guidance for the year. Alight highlighted both a slowdown in annual recurring revenue bookings and a worsening decline of project revenue than previously projected. The Company pointed partially to macroeconomic uncertainty, though management had previously minimized such impact in just the prior quarter, as well as insufficient commercial execution. Following this news, the price of Alight's common stock declined dramatically. On this news, the price of Alight shares declined by $0.94 per share, or approximately 18.3%, from $5.13 per share on August 4, 2025 to close at $4.19 on August 5, 2025.

On November 24, 2025, Alight announced that CEO Dave Guilmette will step down as CEO and from the Company’s Board on December 31, 2025 to be replaced by Rhoit Verma as CEO.

On December 18, 2025, Alight announced that CFO Jeremy Heaton would depart the Company to be replaced by Greg Giometti as the Interim CFO, effective January 9, 2026.

On February 19, 2026, during Alight’s fourth quarter earnings report, the Company announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight’s new management noted the Company failed to “meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market.” They pointed the blame significantly on management’s execution and highlighted the new administration would bring “a change in the execution of the company” in order to “driv[e] operational excellence.” The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are “more efficient capital allocation activities,” and triggered an earnings shortfall due to “an increase in compensation expense” in order to “promot[e] service quality,” and overall improve sales execution. On this news, the price of Alight shares declined by $0.50 per share, or approximately 38.2%, from $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026 to close at $0.81 on February 19, 2026.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT]

The Lead Plaintiff Appointment Process. The federal securities laws permit any investor who acquired eligible securities during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit. Courts typically appoint the investor(s) with the largest financial loss in the case and the ability to represent the class rather than investors with simply the largest investment portfolio. Courts regularly appoint individual investors, whether acting alone or as a group, as lead plaintiffs. The rights of any investor who bought shares during the class period are generally already protected. However, lead plaintiffs have the power to influence case strategy and have a say in settlement decisions, as well as decisions concerning allocation of settlement funds among class members.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS]

What Should I Do? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alight securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.