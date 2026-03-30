Altia Expands Beyond Automotive, Bringing Production-Ready Embedded UI Development to Medical, Consumer and Off-Highway Vehicle Markets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altia, long trusted by the world's leading automotive manufacturers to build the digital interfaces inside their vehicles, today announced that its latest platform release is designed to serve product teams far beyond the car industry. Altia’s new tool chain brings the same industry-standard embedded UI development capabilities that have defined automotive displays for decades to medical devices, consumer electronics, home appliances in addition to vehicles spanning agriculture, construction and marine applications.

From the Dashboard to the Doctor's Office — and Beyond

User interfaces define how people experience products—whether in a vehicle, a home, a hospital or on the factory floor. As expectations for clarity, beauty and responsiveness rise, development teams are being asked to deliver more complexity on increasingly constrained hardware.

Altia’s newly released tool chain meets this challenge head-on. This major evolution of Altia’s embedded UI development platform introduces new levels of visual fidelity, architectural flexibility and workflow efficiency, empowering teams to move faster from concept to production.

Advanced Visual Realism for Embedded Systems

With integrated physically based rendering (PBR), image-based lighting (IBL), HDRI and native glTF support, Altia Design and DeepScreen deliver dramatic improvements in realism and material quality. These capabilities enable lifelike lighting, responsive textures and smooth animation while still generating efficient, production-ready code for embedded hardware.

Designers can also tap into enhanced creative flexibility through custom 2D materials, blur objects and buffer view objects, unlocking shader-level visual effects without writing GPU-specific code.

Modular Architecture for Scalable, Complex Interfaces

Altia’s expanded Distributed HMI architecture allows large interfaces to be built from modular DeepScreen applications. Teams can develop UI components in parallel, integrate more efficiently and maintain system clarity even as displays, features and domains grow.

System Visualization and Altia Visualizer further simplify this process by showing how components interact at runtime, enabling early validation on desktop and hardware targets.

Workflows That Keep Teams in Sync

To keep pace with shrinking development cycles, Altia introduces workflow improvements that streamline collaboration and reduce iteration time, including:

Real-time system previewing

Earlier hardware verification

A JSON-based theming engine for rapid, non-destructive UI updates





These enhancements support smooth, efficient collaboration among designers, engineers and QA teams.

Optimized for Today’s Embedded Hardware Landscape

Across markets, products must deliver high-end visual experiences on hardware that often must remain cost-efficient and resource-constrained. Altia tools pair advanced graphics capabilities with embedded-focused performance, allowing teams to achieve more without exceeding hardware budgets.

“With this release of Altia Design, we’re giving product teams across automotive, medical, consumer and industrial markets the power to deliver beautiful, efficient and scalable user interfaces on the hardware that makes sense for their business. Our mission has always been to help companies build world-class user interfaces that go all the way to production and this release expands that mission across industries like never before,” stated Michael Hill, Altia Vice President of Engineering.

Built for the Future of Embedded UX

Altia addresses the universal challenges teams face today: increasing UI complexity, rising quality expectations, the need for design-to-production continuity and pressure to iterate faster. With advanced visual tools, a modular architecture and scalable workflows, it provides a unified platform for building next-generation embedded user experiences.

As digital interfaces continue to define product differentiation and user trust, Altia Design 13.5 equips teams to innovate with confidence—no matter the market.

Availability

Altia Design 13.5 is available now. A free version of the platform is available at altia.com/get-started.

About Altia

Altia is the embedded UI development platform trusted by the world's leading automotive manufacturers and by product teams across medical, consumer, industrial and specialty vehicle markets. The company helps organizations design, develop and deploy production-ready user interfaces on specialized hardware. Altia is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jason Williamson

Altia

+1 719-598-4299