Why the Most Qualified Candidates Often Perform Worst in Interviews — And How AI Is Changing That

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After analyzing thousands of interview sessions across its platform, LockedIn AI identified a pattern that is one of the most overlooked problems in modern hiring — and the findings challenge everything we assume about who deserves the job offer.

There's a paradox hiding inside every hiring pipeline: the candidates who are most qualified for the job are often the ones who perform worst in the interview.

Not because they lack knowledge. Not because they're unprepared. But because the very traits that make someone exceptional at their job — deep expertise, high standards, critical self-awareness — are the same traits that can sabotage them under the artificial pressure of a 45-minute conversation with a stranger.

The Imposter Syndrome Paradox

According to studies at least 70% of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their lives. But it doesn't hit everyone equally. The imposter syndrome disproportionately affects high achievers — people who have objectively succeeded but can't internalize it.

A KPMG survey of 750 female executives found that 75% had experienced imposter syndrome during their careers.

And this naturally leads to the idea that the people most likely to doubt themselves in an interview are often the same people who would excel in the role.

This creates a cruel filtering problem. The candidate who confidently oversells a mediocre track record may outperform the candidate who undersells a brilliant one — simply because interviews reward presentation over substance.

Anxiety Doesn't Care About Your Resume

Interview anxiety is nearly universal. But what's less discussed is how anxiety specifically undermines qualified candidates.

Interview anxiety directly reduces the predictive validity of the interview itself — meaning that the more anxious a candidate is, the less the interview actually measures their ability to do the job. Anxious applicants receive lower ratings from interviewers, not because they're less capable, but because anxiety distorts how they communicate.

Think about what that means in practice. A senior engineer with ten years of experience freezes on a behavioral question and gives a rambling, unfocused answer. A marketing director with a track record of growing revenue can't articulate her "greatest weakness" without sounding rehearsed. A product manager who has shipped features used by millions stumbles through "tell me about yourself" because the open-ended format triggers overthinking.

These aren't failures of competence. They're failures of performance under artificial conditions - conditions that have almost nothing to do with the actual job.

The Interview Rewards the Wrong Skills

Here's the uncomfortable truth that most hiring managers know but rarely say out loud: interviews primarily test how well someone interviews.

82% of recruiters admit they've lost quality talent due to a poor interview process. Only 24% of candidates say they're happy with the interview experience. And yet the format persists, because no one has agreed on something better.

The skills that make someone a great interviewee are real skills: communication, composure, storytelling under pressure. But they're not the only skills that matter, and for many roles, they're not even the most important ones. The best coder on your team might be terrible at small talk. Your most creative strategist might need time to think before speaking. Your most reliable operator might clam up when asked to perform on command.

Career experts noted that candidates with impostor syndrome often undersell themselves, recite their resume word-for-word as a safety net, or downplay accomplishments that they'd normally be proud of. The result: interviewers perceive them as less qualified than they actually are.

The system isn't broken for everyone. It's broken specifically for the people who would be the best hires.

Why AI Hits Different for This Group

This is where the conversation about AI in interviews takes on a different dimension. The loudest debate has been about whether AI tools give unqualified candidates an unfair advantage. But there's a quieter, more interesting story: what happens when qualified candidates use AI not to fake competence, but to express the competence they already have.

For candidates battling imposter syndrome or interview anxiety, AI serves a fundamentally different purpose than it does for someone trying to bluff through a technical question. It's not a cheat sheet. It's a bridge between what they know and what they're able to say under pressure.

Platforms like LockedIn AI have been built around this insight. Their LockedIn DUO product pairs real-time AI transcription with a live human mentor who watches the interview as it happens. When a qualified candidate freezes mid-answer, the system doesn't feed them someone else's knowledge — it helps them access their own. A nudge to stay structured. A reminder of a relevant project. A prompt to breathe and slow down.

For candidates whose anxiety masks their actual ability, that kind of real-time support isn't an unfair advantage. It's closer to a reasonable accommodation — one that helps the interview measure what it's supposed to measure in the first place.

The Question Employers Should Be Asking

If imposter syndrome disproportionately affects high performers, and interview anxiety reduces the predictive validity of the interview, then the current system has a measurable bias against the most qualified candidates.

That's not a candidate problem. That's a process problem.

Some companies are starting to respond. Work trials, take-home projects, and structured interviews with scoring rubrics all attempt to reduce the gap between interview performance and job performance. But these reforms are slow, and they don't address the core issue: interviews are high-pressure, low-context conversations that reward a very specific type of confidence — one that often has nothing to do with how someone actually works.

Until that changes, the most qualified candidates will keep walking into interviews where their expertise works against them. Their deep knowledge will make them overthink simple questions. Their high standards will make them hesitate where less thoughtful candidates charge ahead. Their self-awareness will make them hedge where others exaggerate.

AI won't fix the interview. But for the candidates who've been penalized for being too thoughtful, too honest, or too self-critical to perform well under artificial pressure, it might finally level a playing field that was never designed for them in the first place.

Press Contact:

nonna@lockedinai.com