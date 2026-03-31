Dropship China Pro Expands US Fulfillment Warehouse Operations to Meet Growing Demand for Faster E-commerce Delivery

Los Angeles, CA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA - March 30, 2026 - -

Dropship China Pro, a global e-commerce fulfillment company serving online sellers since 2016, has expanded its US fulfillment warehouse operations in response to increasing demand from e-commerce sellers seeking faster domestic delivery times. The company operates strategically located fulfillment centers in Los Angeles and New Jersey, enabling 2-4 day shipping nationwide for sellers transitioning from traditional 12-15 day China-direct shipping models.

The expansion comes as the US e-commerce fulfillment market reaches $22.4 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth to $49 billion by 2030 at a 14.1% compound annual growth rate. Research shows that 90% of US shoppers now expect delivery within 2-3 days, while 63% will switch retailers after experiencing slow delivery. Additionally, 76% of consumers report that delivery experience directly influences their repurchase decisions.

Dropship China Pro's hybrid fulfillment model combines cost-effective China sourcing with rapid American shipping speeds, addressing a critical need for online sellers who want to maintain competitive pricing while meeting customer delivery expectations. The company handles over 30,000 parcels daily through its network of warehouses across China, the United States, and 13 global locations.

"E-commerce sellers are recognizing that they can no longer choose between cost efficiency and delivery speed," said Elaine Shan, CEO at Dropship China Pro. "Our e-commerce fulfillment warehouse infrastructure allows sellers to maintain the pricing advantages of China manufacturing while delivering products to US customers in just 2-4 days. This hybrid approach has become essential for competing in today's market where delivery expectations continue to accelerate."

The company provides comprehensive solutions including factory-level sourcing, quality inspection, private labeling, and global fulfillment services. With fulfillment centers in Hangzhou, Dongguan, Los Angeles, and New Brunswick, Dropship China Pro serves over 2,500 active e-commerce stores across dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label business models.

For sellers evaluating fulfillment options, the company has developed a comprehensive US fulfillment warehouse guide that addresses key considerations including geographic positioning, cost structures, and integration requirements. The guide emphasizes the importance of selecting fulfillment partners with seamless e-commerce platform integrations, real-time inventory synchronization, automated order processing, and returns handling capabilities.

Dropship China Pro maintains a 4.8-star Trustpilot rating based on 128 customer reviews, with clients citing the company's professional service, competitive pricing, and responsive support. The company offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees, claiming to save customers up to $5 per order compared to China shipping and $1.50 compared to most US warehouses.

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Dropship China Pro specializes in providing end-to-end fulfillment solutions for e-commerce businesses worldwide. The company combines eight years of experience in China supply chain management with strategically positioned US warehouses to deliver comprehensive services including product sourcing, quality control, custom branding, and international shipping. With dedicated account management and flexible fulfillment options, the company supports online sellers across multiple business models including dropshipping, print-on-demand, and private label operations.

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For more information about Dropship China Pro, contact the company here:



Dropship China Pro

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dropshipchinapro.com

Los Angeles, CA