LAS VEGAS, NV, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - March 30, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has introduced Certified Angus Beef to its menu, updating the restaurant's 512 Beef Garlic Pepper dish with the premium beef selection. The menu change affects the Las Vegas establishment's Thai beef offerings, which now feature the certified beef product in place of standard beef cuts.

The updated 512 Certified Angus Beef Garlic Pepper dish incorporates the certified beef into a traditional Thai preparation method. The dish combines Angus Certified Beef with fresh garlic and Thai chilies, utilizing wok cooking at temperatures reaching 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Chinese and Thai sauces are added during the cooking process and reduced to concentrate flavors.

The Best Beef Garlic Pepper in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant now features the Certified Angus Beef as its primary protein. The dish pricing reflects the premium beef selection at $19.75 per serving. Additional protein portions are available for an extra charge.

"The introduction of Certified Angus Beef represents a menu update that aligns with current dining preferences," said Alan Wong of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "The certified beef selection provides consistent quality standards that complement the traditional Thai cooking methods we employ in our kitchen."

The restaurant's menu modification comes as establishments across Las Vegas update their offerings to meet changing customer preferences. The Certified Angus Beef program requires cattle to meet ten quality specifications, including marbling and maturity standards, before receiving certification.

The cooking process for the updated dish maintains traditional Thai preparation methods. The stationary wok cooking at high temperatures creates wok hei, the characteristic flavor associated with Asian stir-fry dishes. Each serving includes steamed Jasmine rice, with brown rice available as an alternative. Spice levels can be adjusted according to customer preference.

Beyond the beef dish updates, the restaurant maintains its full menu of Thai and Chinese cuisine. The establishment also serves the Best Green Curry Pork in Las Vegas, along with appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, and vegetarian options. Each menu category follows similar preparation standards using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

The restaurant provides multiple service options for customers to access the updated menu items. Dine-in service is available in the restaurant's dining room, while take-out orders can be placed for pickup. Delivery service extends throughout the Las Vegas area. Online ordering facilitates access to the complete menu, including the new Certified Angus Beef dishes.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates in Las Vegas, serving Thai and Chinese cuisine through dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. The restaurant's menu encompasses traditional dishes from both culinary traditions, prepared using conventional cooking methods and fresh ingredients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Menu details and ordering information for the Certified Angus Beef Garlic Pepper dish are available at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/512-certified-angus-beef-garlic-pepper.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103