Fobi Files 2025 Annual and Q1 & Q2 2026 Interim Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, associated management discussion and analysis and related disclosures (together, the “2025 Annual Filings”), as well as its interim financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying CEO and CFO certifications for the periods ending September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025, (together, the “2026 Interim Filings”). The 2025 Annual Filings and 2026 Interim Filings can be found under Fobi’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

With the filing of the 2025 Annual Filings and the 2026 Interim Filings, the Company is proceeding to file a revocation application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), as the principal regulator of the Company, to revoke the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against the Company on November 1, 2024 (the “FFCTO”). Further, the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV following confirmation of revocation of the FFCTO.

Fobi CEO, Rob Anson commented, “With the recent closing of our financing and today’s filing of our year-end and quarterly reports, bringing the Company up to date in its required filings, these represent important steps in both strengthening the Company’s financial position and moving us closer toward achieving trade resumption”.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, Pink: FOBIF) is a data and AI technology company that enables digital transformation through real-time data, mobile-wallet engagement, and Web3-ready solutions. By integrating strategy, technical architecture, and execution, Fobi helps clients across retail, sports, healthcare, and regulated industries translate digital initiatives into measurable business results.

For more information, visit www.fobi.ai

Fobi AI Inc.

Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai

Rob Anson, CEO

rob@fobi.ai

Facebook: @Fobiinc

T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3

Twitter: @Fobi_inc

E: ir@fobi.ai

LinkedIn: @Fobiinc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking information or statements. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to protect the Company’s intellectual property, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, regulatory action or delays in the receipt of regulatory approvals, work stoppages or disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and other legal matters), decreases in demand for the Company’s products and services, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of inputs, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.