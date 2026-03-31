Pelvic Floor Strong Exercise Claims Evaluated (2026) Therapeutic Ways to Strengthen Pelvic Floor Muscles for Women

Aurora, CO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or exercise advice. All program details described below reflect publicly available information and should be confirmed directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

In this context, references to "therapeutic" relate to general exercise-based wellness approaches and do not imply medical treatment, diagnosis, or clinically validated outcomes. Within this report, "evaluation" refers to a structured overview of how the program is presented, rather than independent testing or verification.

Pelvic Floor Strong is an exercise-based program that presents a structured approach to pelvic floor muscle training and core coordination. This report provides an overview of how the program is described on its official website, including its exercise framework, positioning, and general wellness context. It is not intended as a third-party evaluation or clinical review.

For women over 40 dealing with bladder leakage, weakened core muscles, or pelvic floor discomfort, finding a trustworthy at-home approach can feel overwhelming. There is no shortage of advice online — some of it helpful, much of it confusing, and very little of it clear about what has actually been demonstrated versus what is being marketed. That gap is exactly what this report is meant to help you navigate.

Pelvic Floor Strong is a digital exercise system created by Vancouver-based fitness specialist Alex Miller. The program introduces a three-step movement sequence and a concept it calls "Layer Syndrome" to describe how the diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor are meant to work together — and what happens when that coordination breaks down.

What follows is a structured overview of how the program presents its methodology, along with general exercise science context relevant to those concepts.

Current program details are available on the official Pelvic Floor Strong page.

Individual results vary. Exercise programs are not substitutes for professional medical diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program, particularly if you have existing pelvic floor conditions, have recently given birth, or are managing any health concerns.

Pelvic Floor Strong Program Structure Overview

Pelvic Floor Strong is presented as a digital exercise and education program intended for women experiencing bladder leakage, core weakness, diastasis recti, and pelvic floor dysfunction. The program's website describes Alex Miller as a fitness expert and women's pelvic health specialist based in Vancouver, Canada, who has been working in women's fitness since 2012.

The program is available as a one-time digital purchase through ClickBank as the authorized payment processor. Available program information describes the core product as including video instruction modules organized across multiple chapters, a companion information handbook, a diastasis recti improvement checklist, and bonus content including a "Flat Belly Fast" exercise routine and Emily Lark's "Back to Life" 3-Stretch Pain-Free program.

The corporate entity is listed in the Terms of Sale as Linen Ryan Holdings Ltd., with operations governed under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. The return address for physical products is listed as 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA.

The program is presented primarily for women over 40, though the FAQ section on the website notes it is intended for women of all ages experiencing pelvic floor challenges — including those who have never given birth. The FAQ also notes the program may be relevant for men, though the content is primarily oriented toward women.

How Pelvic Floor Strong Describes Its Training Method

The central framework behind Pelvic Floor Strong is a concept the program introduces as "Layer Syndrome" — described as an imbalance in the muscles that make up what the program refers to as the "abdominal canister": the diaphragm at the top, the abdominal wall on the sides, and the pelvic floor at the bottom.

The program's website describes Layer Syndrome as occurring when these three muscle groups lose their coordinated function, often triggered by shallow breathing patterns. The framework presented suggests this imbalance leads to pelvic floor weakness, bladder leakage, diastasis recti, and related symptoms — and that addressing the imbalance through coordinated movement may be more effective than isolated Kegel exercises alone.

The program references foundational work by a Physical Therapist who studied at Charles University School of Medicine in Prague in the 1950s. This appears to draw on principles associated with the Prague School of Rehabilitation, which emphasizes the role of diaphragmatic breathing and intra-abdominal pressure regulation in core stability — concepts that have been explored in physiotherapy and rehabilitation research.

Exercise science literature does address several of the principles within this framework. Research in the Journal of Biomechanics has demonstrated that diaphragm position and breathing mechanics influence pelvic floor muscle activity. Studies in Neurourology and Urodynamics have shown that coordinated activation of deep core muscles — including the diaphragm, transversus abdominis, and pelvic floor — plays a role in continence mechanisms. A growing body of physiotherapy literature also explores the idea that isolated Kegel exercises may be insufficient for some women with complex pelvic floor dysfunction.

These are findings within the broader field of pelvic floor rehabilitation. They describe general principles — not the specific outcomes of any individual program. The distinction is important: research on exercise concepts is different from research on a specific exercise program. No peer-reviewed study appears to have tested Pelvic Floor Strong's three-step sequence as a proprietary system with defined endpoints and independent oversight.

Understanding this distinction is not about dismissing the program. It is about knowing exactly where general research ends and where the program's own framework begins — so you can form your own perspective based on the actual landscape rather than assumptions about what has or has not been clinically demonstrated.

Pelvic Floor Strong Exercise Claims Explained

Pelvic Floor Strong's core methodology is organized around a three-step approach the program describes as Release, Rebuild, and Restore.

Step 1 — Release. The program presents the idea that many women have pelvic floors that are too tight rather than too weak, and that releasing this tension is a necessary first step before strengthening can be effective. The materials use a rubber band analogy — a chronically stretched and overtightened rubber band loses its functional elasticity and breaks rather than bouncing back.

Step 2 — Rebuild. The second step focuses on rebuilding strength through what the program describes as a proper Kegel technique combined with core engagement exercises. These are presented as being designed to restore the connection between the diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor.

Step 3 — Restore. The final step addresses coordination and functional movement patterns intended to maintain the improvements developed in the first two steps and integrate them into daily activities.

The concept that hypertonic (overactive) pelvic floor muscles can contribute to dysfunction is addressed in physiotherapy literature. A 2019 review in the International Urogynecology Journal noted that pelvic floor muscle overactivity is an underrecognized contributor to urinary symptoms and that down-training approaches may be appropriate before strengthening protocols begin. The emphasis on breathing coordination and diaphragmatic function as part of pelvic floor rehabilitation also has context in the literature — research in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science has demonstrated that diaphragmatic breathing exercises can support pelvic floor muscle function in women with stress urinary incontinence.

These findings provide general context for the types of exercise principles the program references. Whether any specific self-directed video program replicates outcomes observed in supervised clinical research settings is a separate question — and one that has not been answered through research specific to Pelvic Floor Strong.

Pelvic Floor Strong and Core Coordination Concepts

One of the more distinctive elements in Pelvic Floor Strong's framework is the connection the program draws between upper body posture — specifically tight pectoral muscles — and pelvic floor dysfunction.

The program's website describes a chain of events: tight pectoral muscles pull the shoulders forward, creating hunched posture. This posture compresses the diaphragm, leading to shallow breathing. Shallow breathing then disrupts the coordination between the diaphragm and pelvic floor, contributing to the imbalance the program calls Layer Syndrome.

The general principle connecting posture, breathing mechanics, and pelvic floor function does have context in the literature. Research in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science has shown that forward head posture and thoracic kyphosis (rounded upper back) can reduce respiratory function. And as noted in earlier sections of this report, breathing mechanics do influence pelvic floor muscle activity.

The program includes multiple variations of a pec stretch — for bedtime, bathroom, desk use, and those with shoulder injuries — as a daily practice intended to open the chest, improve posture, and restore natural breathing patterns that support the abdominal canister.

If you sit at a desk most of the day, carry tension in your shoulders, and notice that you tend to breathe shallowly, the postural component of this program may resonate with your daily experience. If your pelvic floor symptoms are primarily related to postpartum recovery, hormonal changes, or other factors, the posture-focused element may be one piece of a larger picture rather than the primary solution.

Pelvic floor dysfunction involves multiple contributing factors — hormonal changes, connective tissue integrity, neuromuscular coordination, prior surgical history, and chronic straining patterns among them. Any single intervention addresses part of that picture, and what matters most depends on your individual situation.

The Kegel Question: What the Program Presents vs. General Research Context

A central position within Pelvic Floor Strong's framework is that traditional Kegel exercises are ineffective or even counterproductive for many women. The program positions its three-step approach as an alternative that addresses the underlying coordination challenge rather than relying on isolated muscle contractions.

The research landscape on Kegel exercises is more nuanced than any single program or conventional advice source typically presents.

A 2018 Cochrane systematic review — considered among the highest-quality evidence sources in healthcare — concluded that pelvic floor muscle training is effective for women with stress urinary incontinence and should be included as a first-line conservative approach. This represents strong evidence that properly performed pelvic floor exercises do produce meaningful results for a significant population.

At the same time, research acknowledges that many women perform Kegel exercises incorrectly. A frequently cited study in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology found that a substantial percentage of women who attempt Kegel exercises produce incorrect muscle contractions — bearing down instead of lifting, or engaging accessory muscles rather than the pelvic floor. This suggests that the issue may sometimes be with how Kegels are taught and performed rather than with the exercise concept itself.

Pelvic Floor Strong includes what the program describes as a proper Kegel technique that differs from conventional instruction — presented in Chapter 2 of the video program. The program also includes a self-assessment to help users determine whether their pelvic floor muscles are tight or loose, which the materials describe as the starting point for choosing the right approach.

If you have been doing Kegels consistently without improvement, that does not necessarily mean Kegels do not work — it may mean they were not the right starting point for your specific situation, or that you could benefit from an approach that includes coordination and breathing patterns alongside targeted muscle work. A pelvic floor physiotherapist can assess whether your pelvic floor is hypertonic, hypotonic, or lacking coordination — information that helps you choose the most appropriate path forward.

General Considerations for At-Home Pelvic Floor Exercise Programs

This type of program may align well with women who:

Prefer a structured at-home approach. If you want a guided exercise program you can follow at your own pace without gym equipment or in-person appointments, a digital format may fit your lifestyle and schedule.

Have tried isolated Kegels without meaningful improvement. If basic Kegel instruction has not addressed your symptoms, a program that incorporates breathing coordination, posture correction, and progressive core engagement offers a different entry point that may be worth exploring.

Are looking for low-impact, gentle exercise options. The program's website describes it as a gentle movement program with modifications available for varying fitness levels and physical limitations.

Want educational context alongside exercises. The program includes instructional content explaining the anatomy and mechanics of pelvic floor function, which can be valuable for understanding what is happening in your body and why certain approaches may work differently than others.

Other approaches may be preferable for women who:

Have severe or worsening symptoms. If you are experiencing significant pelvic organ prolapse, persistent urinary retention, or symptoms that interfere substantially with daily function, professional evaluation from a pelvic floor physiotherapist or urogynecologist should come before any self-directed program.

Need individualized clinical assessment. A digital program cannot assess whether your pelvic floor is hypertonic, hypotonic, or exhibiting coordination dysfunction. If you want that level of specificity, one-on-one evaluation with a licensed pelvic floor physiotherapist is the more targeted path.

Are in the early postpartum period. If you have recently given birth — particularly with complicated delivery, significant perineal tearing, or cesarean section — healthcare provider clearance should come before starting any exercise program.

Questions worth considering:

Have you had your pelvic floor assessed by a physiotherapist to determine whether your muscles are overactive, underactive, or lacking coordination? Are your symptoms stable enough for a self-directed exercise approach, or do they warrant clinical evaluation first? Are you comfortable following video-based instruction without real-time practitioner feedback? Your answers help clarify whether a digital exercise program or professional clinical support is the better starting point for your specific situation.

Pelvic Floor Strong Pricing and Availability

Publicly available information indicates that Pelvic Floor Strong is offered as a one-time purchase digital program, with optional physical materials. The program is presented in two formats:

Digital Package (Digital Download Only): Listed at $49 (from a stated original price of $150). This includes instant access to video instruction modules, the information handbook, diastasis recti checklist, the Flat Belly Fast bonus exercise video and manual, and the Back to Life 3-Stretch Pain-Free bonus program.

Physical Package (Physical Copies + Digital Access): Listed at $59 plus shipping and handling. This includes everything in the digital package plus physical copies shipped directly.

All purchases are described as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling. Pricing, availability, and refund terms may change and should be confirmed directly on the official website.

Current program details are available on the official Pelvic Floor Strong page.

Pelvic Floor Strong Refund Policy

The program's Terms of Sale describe a 60-day money-back guarantee for the digital product. The stated policy indicates that consumers who are not satisfied for any reason within the first 60 days of delivery can request a full refund by emailing the support team with their full name, email address, and order number. Refunds for digital products are described as being processed less shipping and handling, and physical copies are not required to be returned.

Refund processes and eligibility should be confirmed directly through the official website or authorized payment processor before purchasing.

What to Know Before Getting Started

Understand where general exercise principles end and program-specific frameworks begin. Pelvic Floor Strong references concepts with context in exercise science — coordinated core function, diaphragmatic breathing, the distinction between hypertonic and hypotonic pelvic floors. These are recognized concepts within physiotherapy literature. The program's specific implementation of those concepts — its three-step sequence, the Layer Syndrome framework, and the pec stretch methodology — represent the program's proprietary approach rather than independently verified clinical protocols.

Consider whether professional assessment would be a helpful starting point. A pelvic floor physiotherapist can determine whether your pelvic floor is overactive, underactive, or exhibiting coordination dysfunction. That information can significantly influence which type of exercise approach is most appropriate for where you are right now.

Read the Terms of Sale and health disclaimers on the official website. The website includes clear statements that the program is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. The site's health disclaimers note that none of the statements made have been reviewed or approved by the FDA, and that results cannot be guaranteed.

Talk to your healthcare provider first if you have specific concerns. This is especially important for women who are postpartum, experiencing prolapse symptoms, managing chronic conditions, or taking medications that may affect muscle function. Professional medical guidance should always come before any exercise program purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pelvic Floor Strong

Is Pelvic Floor Strong a medical treatment?

No. Pelvic Floor Strong is a digital exercise and education program. The health disclaimers on the program's website state that it is for informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose any medical condition, replace the advice of a licensed healthcare professional, or provide medical treatment. The disclaimers also note that use of the program does not create a doctor-patient or professional-client relationship.

What is Layer Syndrome?

Layer Syndrome is the term the program uses to describe an imbalance in the coordination between the diaphragm, abdominal wall, and pelvic floor muscles. The underlying concept — that coordinated core function matters for pelvic floor health — is consistent with physiotherapy research. The specific term "Layer Syndrome" as the program uses it functions as the program's way of describing these imbalances rather than a standardized medical diagnosis found in peer-reviewed literature.

Do Kegels actually work?

Research, including Cochrane systematic reviews, supports properly performed pelvic floor muscle training as an effective first-line approach for stress urinary incontinence. However, research also shows that many women perform Kegels incorrectly, and that women with hypertonic (overactive) pelvic floors may not benefit from additional strengthening without first addressing muscle tension. A pelvic floor physiotherapist can assess which approach fits your specific situation best.

How long does the program take to show results?

The program's website suggests that some users notice changes quickly, with more significant improvements developing over several weeks of consistent practice. Pelvic floor rehabilitation research generally indicates that consistent exercise over 8 to 12 weeks is typically needed to observe meaningful changes in pelvic floor muscle function. Individual timelines depend on factors including baseline muscle condition, consistency of practice, severity of symptoms, and overall health.

Is Pelvic Floor Strong suitable for women who have never given birth?

The program's FAQ section indicates yes. Pelvic floor dysfunction can affect women regardless of childbirth history, and the program's creator describes experiencing pelvic floor issues without having had children. Pelvic floor dysfunction in nulliparous women (those who have not given birth) is a recognized condition in medical literature.

Can men use this program?

The program's FAQ section states that while the content is oriented toward women, most of the information is relevant to men as well. Pelvic floor dysfunction does affect men, though the anatomy and contributing factors differ. Men experiencing pelvic floor issues should consult a healthcare provider for gender-appropriate evaluation and guidance.

Who is Alex Miller?

The program's website describes Alex Miller as a fitness expert and women's pelvic health specialist based in Vancouver, Canada, who has been working in women's fitness since 2012. Her programs are described as having reached hundreds of thousands of women worldwide. The program's health disclaimers state that neither the company nor its owner are medical professionals.

What is the refund process?

The Terms of Sale describe a 60-day money-back guarantee for digital products. Refund requests are processed by emailing info@pelvicfloorstrong.com with your full name, email address, and order number. Refunds are described as being processed less shipping and handling. Requests can also be initiated through ClickBank's self-service billing portal.

Is Pelvic Floor Strong legitimate?

Pelvic Floor Strong is a digital exercise program sold through ClickBank as the authorized payment processor. The corporate entity behind the program is Linen Ryan Holdings Ltd., registered in British Columbia, Canada, with a physical return address in Aurora, Colorado. The program carries a 60-day money-back guarantee and has been available to consumers for several years. The program's exercise framework references general concepts found in physiotherapy and rehabilitation literature, though the specific program has not been independently tested through peer-reviewed clinical research. As with any exercise program, individual experiences will vary, and the program's own health disclaimers clearly state that it is for informational purposes only and that neither the company nor its owner are medical professionals.

Related Pelvic Floor Strong Informational Resources

For additional context on the Pelvic Floor Strong program, the following informational resources cover different aspects of the program's methodology, positioning, and structure:

A detailed overview of Pelvic Floor Strong as a bladder control method covers the program's core approach to stress and urgency incontinence through structured exercise. A separate resource on the education-based approach to core and pelvic floor recovery provides additional context on the program's instructional methodology and three-step framework.

An informational piece on how the program addresses pelvic floor strengthening for women examines the program's positioning within the broader landscape of at-home pelvic health options. Additionally, a general overview of Pelvic Floor Strong as an exercise program for women covers the program's structure, accessibility, and general wellness context.

Exploring multiple informational sources — along with professional healthcare guidance — is recommended before starting any new exercise program.

Summary of Key Considerations

Pelvic Floor Strong presents itself as a digital exercise program built around the concept of Layer Syndrome and a three-step movement sequence targeting coordinated core and pelvic floor function. The program references exercise science principles that have context in physiotherapy and rehabilitation research — including diaphragmatic breathing coordination, the distinction between hypertonic and hypotonic pelvic floors, and the importance of integrated core function beyond isolated Kegel exercises.

The program's specific three-step sequence, Layer Syndrome framework, and pec stretch methodology represent the program's proprietary approach. No peer-reviewed study appears to have tested Pelvic Floor Strong as a specific system with defined endpoints and independent oversight. The underlying exercise concepts have context in general research; the program's specific implementation of those concepts has not been independently verified through clinical trials.

The program carries a 60-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing with no subscriptions, and bonus content including additional exercise resources. Health disclaimers on the program's website clearly state that the program is for informational purposes only and that neither the company nor its owner are medical professionals.

Complete program details, current pricing, and terms are available on the official Pelvic Floor Strong page.

Contact Information

For questions about the program, the following contact information is available on the official website:

Program: Pelvic Floor Strong

Creator: Alex Miller (Fitness Expert and Women's Pelvic Health Specialist)

Company: Linen Ryan Holdings Ltd.

Return Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email: info@pelvicfloorstrong.com

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank)

Self-Service Billing Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

Order Support Phone (US): 1-800-390-6035

Order Support Phone (International): +1 208-345-4245

Disclaimers

Content and Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, exercise, or fitness advice. All program details, exercise descriptions, pricing, and policy terms described in this article reflect publicly available information from the program's official website. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to confirm all details directly on the program's website and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any exercise program.

Exercise and Health Notice: Exercise programs involve physical activity that may not be appropriate for all individuals. Pelvic floor dysfunction can have multiple underlying causes that require professional medical evaluation. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health and muscle condition, consistency of practice, severity of symptoms, hormonal status, surgical history, and overall physical fitness. Pelvic floor concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Program Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on publicly available information at the time of writing (March 2026) and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this article is not responsible for typographical errors, changes to the program after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.