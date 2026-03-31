Dubai, UAE, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A major security upgrade went live on the Pepeto DeFi exchange this week, and the presale pushed through $8.5 million so fast, proof of high demand rarely seen at an early presale stage. But the crypto news about the upgrade only covers half the picture. The real story is in the presale data underneath, where wallets connected to large XRP holders are loading heavy positions without making noise.

The xrp price prediction combined with Trump policy moves, including shocking signals tied to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and what it means for the USA national debt, show why the crypto market is lining up for something big, and why the most experienced money in crypto is already committed to this presale.

Crypto News: Trump Prepares a Bull Run While $20 XRP Price Prediction Leads to PepetoTrump is building the infrastructure for a crypto bull run, and the data behind it is something every investor needs to understand before making their next move.

The US government now holds over 328,000 Bitcoin and Trump signed an executive order turning it into a strategic reserve asset with strict orders that none of it gets sold. Senator Lummis said on record that holding 1 million Bitcoin could cut the $38 trillion national debt in half over 20 years (Yahoo Finance). That means the United States government now profits when crypto goes up, and every policy move since confirms it: rate cuts on the table, crypto deregulation accelerating, and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve treating Bitcoin the same way the government treats gold.

This is the most powerful government on earth positioning itself in crypto, and the only smart thing to do when the biggest player at the table shows you their hand is to move with them.

The question is where to position. The xrp price prediction looks strong on paper. XRP trades at $1.32 on March 31 after dropping from $3.65, and the transaction velocity model that Motley Fool broke down this month shows that if XRP captures 14% of SWIFT's $150 trillion in cross border payments, the xrp price prediction reaches $20 by 2030 (Motley Fool).

But $20 is a 15x that needs five years from an $82 billion market cap. That is a solid hold, but it is not how real wealth gets built during a bull run that the most powerful government on earth is engineering from the top down.

The wallets that made real fortunes in every past bull run did it in presales and meme coins, the tokens that go from nothing to billions in weeks when the market flips green. That is where the 100x returns live, and that is exactly where Pepeto sits right now, and why it is covered in today’s article.

Pepeto Security Upgrade Positions It as the Opportunity XRP Whales Are Moving Into

Pepeto is the project the crypto news reports point toward, a presale, and presales are the one category in crypto that made ordinary people rich faster than anything else in financial history.

The reason analysts are covering Pepeto right now is simple: this project is going viral on its own, no paid marketing, no celebrity deals, just a community that found something worth it, and is running with it the same way Dogecoin and Shiba Inu communities ran, before those tokens exploded and turned early wallets into the success stories every crypto article references today.

But here is what separates Pepeto from every meme coin that came before it. The team built an exchange that actually works, zero fee trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with AI that scans every token contract for exploit code before a single trade goes through. Most traders stay on centralized platforms because DeFi could never offer speed, low cost, and safety at the same time. Pepeto does.

This is exactly why the money flowing into the presale is not small retail entries. These are experienced wallets putting in serious capital, and that kind of money does not enter a presale unless they guarantee the outcome or they know something the rest of the market has not figured out yet. They always do.

Conclusion

Trump’s crypto interest, the US government is holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset, refusing to sell a single coin, and building every policy around a future where crypto prices go higher because the $38 trillion national debt demands it. This means the bull run is not a question of if but when.

When it hits, the xrp price prediction at $20 sounds good until you realize it needs five years, which is not the kind of return crypto is able to deliver. The real returns in every cycle come from presales that catch the wave early, and Pepeto is showing every signal at once: viral growth, a working exchange, $8.5 million from large wallets that only move when the outcome is clear, and following their moves is one of the best strategies to follow.

All clear now, and getting into Pepeto before it launches could be the best decision any crypto investor makes in 2026.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

Which is the best crypto to invest in Ahead Of Bull Run?

Pepeto is the best crypto to invest in with $8.5 million raised, a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, a senior Binance developer, and a listing approaching through the Pepeto official website.

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026 and beyond?

The xrp price prediction using the SWIFT velocity model targets $20 by 2030 if XRP captures 14% of $150 trillion in cross border payments. The bear case lands at $4.



