Paladin Acknowledges Judicial Review Application of EIS Approval

PERTH, Australia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (Paladin or the Company) has been notified that the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) has applied for a judicial review in the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench, to challenge the 19 February 2026 decision (Decision) of the Saskatchewan Minister of Environment to approve the Company’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Patterson Lake South (PLS) Project1.

Paladin recognises the unique rights, cultures and histories of Indigenous peoples, as well as their distinct interests and concerns. We seek to develop partnerships that promote ongoing communication, relationship building, engagement, and socio-economic benefits for Indigenous communities.

Paladin Canada Inc. (previously known as Fission Uranium Corp.) has been consulting with MN–S regarding the PLS Project for many years. Paladin Canada Inc. has made significant efforts to address all environmental and other issues raised by the MN-S in the course of those consultations.

The MN–S court application is directed to both the Government of Saskatchewan and Paladin Energy Limited. The MN–S application alleges that the Government of Saskatchewan inadequately consulted the MN–S prior to the Decision on the EIS.

The application seeks to set aside the Decision by the Saskatchewan Minister of Environment. It also seeks an interim injunction preventing Paladin from taking action in reliance on the Decision, pending judicial determination of the merits of MN–S’ application.

Paladin denies the claims made in the application and intends to defend its position in this matter.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Managing Director and CEO of Paladin Energy Ltd.

Contacts Investor Relations

Paula Raffo

T: +61 8 9423 8100

E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au Media

Anthony Hasluck

T: +61 438 522 194

E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au







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1 Refer exchange announcement made 20 February 2026 “EIS Approval for Patterson Lake South Project”.