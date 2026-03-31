Yimutian Inc. Launches Wolaicai Agricultural Service Station Network with First Location Opening in Henan Province

BEIJING, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. (the "Company") today announced the opening of the first Wolaicai Agricultural Service Station in Caoli Township, Fugou County, Henan Province, marking the commercial launch of the Company's integrated farm-level service network. The inaugural location generated approximately RMB 235,000 in orders within its first hour of operation, based on unaudited preliminary figures, with more than 100 growers placing advance orders on opening day. The Company plans to expand the Wolaicai network to hundreds of locations across China's major agricultural producing regions over the next three years.

Wolaicai is Yimutian's township-level agricultural services platform, designed to address a structural gap in China's agricultural supply chain: the distance between institutional-grade inputs, technical expertise, and the individual grower. Each service station operates as an integrated unit, combining agricultural input supply, agronomic advisory services, and crop offtake — a model that positions Wolaicai not as a traditional agri-input retailer, but as a managed services provider embedded in the local farming community. The agricultural inputs carried through the network include soil conditioners developed by a Chinese Academy of Sciences research team, with field trials demonstrating yield and quality improvements exceeding 10% in multiple growing regions.

The offtake component of the model is central to its commercial logic and directly relevant to Yimutian's core platform business. Growers who purchase inputs through Wolaicai can sell their harvest back through the network at prices 10% to 20% above prevailing market rates, settled in cash without deferred payment. This closed-loop structure — inputs in, produce out — is designed to drive grower retention and repeat purchasing while channeling incremental supply volume into Yimutian's existing national buyer network and procurement infrastructure. For the Company's core agricultural B2B marketplace, each Wolaicai station effectively functions as a sourcing node, deepening supply-side coverage in high-output producing regions.

The selection of Fugou County as the inaugural location reflects the Company's intent to anchor the network in established high-volume producing areas before expanding outward. Henan is among China's largest vegetable and grain producing provinces, and Fugou's Caoli Township has a dense concentration of commercial-scale growers — the target customer profile for the Wolaicai model. The Company's expansion roadmap prioritizes Henan, Shandong, Hebei, and Jiangsu, provinces that collectively account for a disproportionate share of China's fresh produce output and where Yimutian already has established procurement relationships.

The Wolaicai launch is a tangible expression of the supply chain digitization strategy outlined in the Company's 2026 strategic update issued earlier this month. By building a physical presence at the point of production, Yimutian is extending its platform's reach from transaction facilitation into farm-level service delivery — a move that the Company believes will improve supply quality consistency, strengthen grower relationships, and support the revenue growth targets management has set for the year. Further updates on network expansion milestones and the financial contribution of the Wolaicai business will be provided in the Company's regular financial disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Yimutian Inc.

Yimutian Inc, is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China’s agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient. For more information, please visit https://ir.ymt.com/

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