Civinity to acquire Vilnius-based property management company Admeo, expanding its residential portfolio

Civinity, a group providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Vilnius-based property management company Admeo.

Founded in 2012, Admeo provides property management and building maintenance services, focusing on qualified service delivery, high customer service standards, incident and emergency prevention, and the economical and efficient use of heating energy. The company has implemented an advanced fault registration and control system.

Admeo employs 15 people and manages approximately 140 residential apartment buildings and commercial properties in Vilnius. In 2024, the company generated nearly EUR 2.7 million in revenue.

“The residential property maintenance and management segment is strategically important to us, as it is essential for the majority of city residents - no apartment building can function without proper maintenance. We see Admeo as a professional team with whom we can continue to expand our residential property maintenance portfolio,” says Deividas Jacka, Chair of the Board of Civinity.

As the transaction is structured as a share acquisition, following the signing of the agreement Civinity will submit the proposed concentration to the Lithuanian Competition Council. Subject to a positive decision by the authority, the transaction may be completed.

The transaction is part of a broader growth strategy

According to the Chair of the Board of Civinity, this is the first transaction of the year, with up to ten acquisitions planned for 2026.

“Acquisitions are part of Civinity’s DNA – for more than two decades, we have grown both through acquisitions and organically. This transaction is a targeted step to increase market share and profitability in the residential property maintenance segment. Other acquisitions planned for this year will cover additional business segments, including digital businesses, and will support continued rapid growth both in our home markets and in new markets,” comments D. Jacka.

In 2025, to finance acquisitions, the Bank of Lithuania approved a EUR 50 million bond prospectus for the group, under which Civinity successfully placed the first tranche of EUR 10.35 million last year.

Under its new group strategy, Civinity targets tenfold growth over the next five years. This reflects a strategic transition from a purely traditional services provider to a hybrid model that combines a stable core business with faster-scaling digital businesses.

Civinity has been issuing bonds, both public and private, since 2017. The first public bond issue, worth EUR 8 million, was placed in 2021 and listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius-operated alternative securities market First North. Currently, the group’s bonds are listed on the regulated Nasdaq Baltic market.

Continuity for customers, development opportunities for employees

Following the completion of the transaction, Admeo will be integrated into the group’s operational processes, while the brand will remain unchanged in the initial stage. This approach is intended to ensure service continuity, clarity for clients, and a smooth transition to the group’s shared standards.

Admeo’s employees are expected to continue working within the company, with organizational decisions focused on retaining expertise and ensuring stability.

As part of the Civinity group, Admeo employees will gain broader opportunities to share experience with other teams, grow professionally, benefit from clearer procedures, and access a wider internal network of competencies.

“Building administration is not just about documents or invoices - it is day-to-day management where discipline, speed, and responsibility matter most. That is why retaining people and their expertise is critically important to us. Within a larger organization, they will have more opportunities for specialization, training, deeper competence development, and clear career paths,” says the Chair of the Board of Civinity.

About Civinity

Civinity is a group that brings together building maintenance service providers and developers of engineering and technology solutions across the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The group comprises around 40 companies and employs more than 1,600 people. In 2024, Civinity’s revenue amounted to EUR 88.5 million, with pro forma EBITDA of EUR 7.4 million.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com