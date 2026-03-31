Evolve Founder Shayla King Opens Enrollment for The Performance + Happiness Lab to Help Senior Leaders Pursue Pay and Promotion

Evolve Executive Life Coaching founder Shayla King brings more than 20 years of experience helping ambitious professionals strategically strengthen leadership, advance their careers, and build fulfilling lives. Today, her performance-and-happiness approach draws on C-suite leadership and a personal journey through burnout, health challenges, and reinvention.





Photo Courtesy of Shayla King

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Executive Life Coaching announced that enrollment is open for The Performance + Happiness Lab, a coaching and training program designed to help senior leaders strengthen performance, position themselves for greater pay and promotion, and pursue career growth with greater sustainability.

The announcement highlights the company’s focus on supporting senior leaders who want a broader scope, stronger compensation, and roles that better reflect the value they already bring. It also responds to a growing challenge among high-performing executives who achieve results on paper while feeling exhausted, overextended, and uncertain about whether advancement should come at such a personal cost.

Through her work at Evolve Executive Life Coaching, founder Shayla King helps corporate leaders become stronger candidates for the next level by improving how they position their value, build influence, and communicate their leadership impact. “I help corporate leaders become the obvious choice for the next level,” King said. “They increase their influence, earn more, and create stronger results without sacrificing their health, family, or happiness.”

King brings both executive experience and formal coaching training to that work. She reached the C-suite before 40, served as a Chief People Officer, led global mergers and acquisition integrations at a Koch company, and is certified in leadership and performance coaching through Brown University. According to King, many senior leaders do not need more credentials so much as a clearer strategy for advancement. “The problem is rarely capability,” she said. “It’s how leaders position themselves, build the right relationships, and communicate their value.”

King’s coaching framework centers on helping leaders strengthen results, relationships, and rituals so they can operate more consistently at the executive level. Her broader methodology is grounded in what she describes as a Performance + Happiness formula, which focuses on helping leaders increase pay, influence, and career momentum while building a life that feels sustainable and rewarding.

Evolve Executive Life Coaching works with senior leaders from organizations including McKesson, EY, Koch Industries, NetApp, Kaiser, Boeing, and Wayfair. Some coaching engagements are company-sponsored, while others are initiated directly by leaders who want to move beyond plateaued growth and pursue their next opportunity more intentionally.

According to King, many of the executives who seek her out do not want less ambition. They want a different way of operating. Many are already high performers, but they are carrying too much responsibility at work and at home, questioning whether the next promotion is worth the cost, or wondering why they still feel overlooked despite strong performance. Her coaching focuses on helping them build influence, advocate for their value, and pursue larger opportunities without sacrificing themselves.

“My clients are already strong performers,” King said. “But they move differently after this work. They get more strategic, more intentional, and more confident in how they lead.”

The company said that as leaders make that shift, external results often follow. Clients strengthen executive presence, negotiate more effectively, and position themselves for larger opportunities by changing how they think, communicate, and lead.

King’s perspective on career growth was also shaped by personal experience. At 39, she survived a medical crisis that left her in a coma and on life support, and her recovery required relearning how to walk and talk. That experience deepened her conviction that leaders should not postpone fulfillment until after the next promotion. “Tomorrow isn’t promised,” she said. “So many leaders are waiting to enjoy their life until after the next promotion. That mindset has to change.”

For King, the goal is not promotion for its own sake. It is helping leaders build careers with more impact, more compensation, and more alignment. She believes senior professionals do not have to choose between strong results and a fulfilling life outside of work.

“The leaders who move up fastest are not always the ones working the hardest,” King said. “They’re the ones who know how to position their value, build executive relationships, and upgrade their mindset to design success they can actually enjoy.”

With enrollment open, Evolve Executive Life Coaching said The Performance + Happiness Lab is intended for senior leaders who want stronger executive positioning, more deliberate career growth, and a more sustainable path to success.

About Shayla King

Executive Coach | Former C-Suite Leader | Founder of The 5% Club Podcast

Shayla King is an executive coach, speaker, and creator of the Performance + Happiness (PH+) Framework. She helps corporate leaders build careers and lives they genuinely enjoy, with a coaching style known for candid insight, strong mindset work, and measurable results.

Before launching her coaching practice, Shayla served as Chief People Officer of a national wine company and led global M&A integrations for a $7 billion division of Koch Industries. Today, she coaches leaders at Fortune 500 companies, teaches modern career strategy through her Performance + Happiness Lab, and hosts The 5% Club podcast. Based in Austin, Texas, she works with clients across the U.S.

Contact Information

Contact Name: Shayla King

Website: https://shaylaking.com/

Email Address: shayla@evolve-career.com

Austin, TX

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b566ea91-f9c0-4900-8580-8037173ed190