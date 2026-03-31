iHerb Appoints Andreas Baller as General Manager for Europe

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , a leading global eCommerce platform for health and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Andreas Baller as General Manager for the European region. Reporting to iHerb Chief Executive Officer Emun Zabihi, Baller will lead the company’s European strategy, focusing on accelerating growth, optimizing cross-border operations, strengthening logistics capabilities and expanding partnerships across the region.

Baller brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across eCommerce, strategy and logistics in Europe and Asia. Throughout his career, he has led market launches, managed complex cross-border operations, built high-performing teams, and delivered growth across multiple regions.

“Europe represents a significant market for iHerb, and Andreas brings the right combination of commercial leadership, operational expertise and global experience to support our goals in the region,” said Zabihi. “His track record of building businesses and leading teams across markets makes him well suited to drive our next phase of growth in Europe.”

Most recently, Baller served as General Manager and Head of Marketplace Sweden at Amazon, where he led the launch of Amazon Marketplace Sweden, helping grow the total store into one of Sweden’s most visited eCommerce destinations. In that role, he owned full P&L responsibility and go-to-market strategy, scaled a partner ecosystem of numerous sellers and led several European cross-country projects.

Before Amazon, Baller spent a decade at DHL Global Forwarding in a series of regional commercial and strategy roles across the Philippines, Japan and Singapore. His experience included leading marketing and sales in the Philippines and supporting DHL’s entry into frontier markets.

“I’m excited to join iHerb and support the company’s continued expansion in Europe,” said Baller. “iHerb has built a global eCommerce platform serving millions of customers in 180 countries, and I look forward to working with the team to amplify the company’s presence and deliver a trusted and high-quality experience for customers and partners across Europe.”

Baller holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Hamburg. He will be based in the Netherlands, home to iHerb’s European operations hub. The appointment reflects iHerb’s continued investment in Europe, one of the company’s fastest-growing regions for health and wellness, as well as cross-border eCommerce.

A high-resolution headshot of Andreas Baller is available for download here .