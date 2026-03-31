San Francisco-Based Startup Arrafund Announces Expansion of Its Social Commerce Vision Around Friend-Led Shopping



Photo Courtesy of Joe Champness

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrafund, a San Francisco-based startup, today announced the continued development of its social shopping platform, which the company says is designed to help users earn commission-based income through purchases made within their personal networks.

The company describes its platform as a new approach to social commerce that enables users to share products with friends and autonomously earn commissions when purchases are made through those connections. Arrafund says the model is intended to support consumers seeking more flexible and self-directed ways to generate income in a rapidly changing economic environment, in part through democratizing brand partnerships.

Founder Joe Champness said friendship is becoming “the new currency” and that Arrafund has built a model that can “monetize friendships” through everyday shopping behavior. The company says its broader mission is to create a new category of earning opportunities by combining trusted relationships, digital commerce, and technology.

According to Arrafund, the platform provides key infrastructure for fintech and AI integrations as the company continues building in San Francisco. The company says it is focused on applying artificial intelligence in ways that support people economically, rather than leaving them more exposed to workforce disruption and declining earning leverage.

Champness’s commitment to the company’s mission is also shaped by personal experience. After competing at the 2021 Olympic Games and later moving to Turkey’s top football division, Champness says professional disruption tied to unpaid player wages affected the path he had expected for his career. Champness says that prevailing over that period of uncertainty helped inspire the renewed sense of purpose behind the company’s founding vision.

Champness has said the experience led him to focus on building a platform that gives people a way to earn through who they already are and the relationships they already have. Arrafund mentioned that these experiences helped shape its position as an early mover in a developing category of social commerce. The company believes its platform addresses a growing need for more resilient, relationship-based income models in the modern economy.

About the company:

Arrafund is a San Francisco-based startup focused on building social commerce technology that helps users earn through trusted personal networks. The company’s platform is designed to enable commission-based earning opportunities by connecting everyday shopping activity with relationship-driven product sharing.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Arrafund Support Team

Company: Arrafund

Company website: www.arrafund.com

Contact Email Address: partners@arrafund.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb16407-9d0b-4d93-9cd6-ce88f5fadaf8