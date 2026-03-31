Doba Launches Unified AI Platform to Consolidate Every Dropshipping Automation Tool in One Place





LEHI, Utah, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doba, a dropshipping platform that has served more than 3.2 million sellers worldwide, has launched the beta of Doba Pilot, a unified AI system designed to bring every core dropshipping function into one interface. The platform replaces what has historically required multiple tools and manual workflows, enabling online sellers to run complete store operations with natural language commands. With this launch, Doba advances from a supplier directory and modular toolset into a cohesive AI-driven platform built for end-to-end eCommerce management.

Doba Pilot functions as an AI co-pilot for dropshipping businesses. A seller can type a single instruction, such as "Build a store, find trending outdoor products, and list them at a 20% margin," and the system carries out the corresponding workflow. The platform consolidates four primary capabilities. The first is an AI-powered product discovery that analyzes demand signals, pricing potential, and supplier data. The second is an automated Shopify store setup. The third is AI-generated product listings with descriptions, pricing suggestions, and complete item details. The fourth is real-time inventory synchronization across Doba's supplier network. Individual tools remain accessible through the main Doba website for sellers who prefer a modular approach.

"For too long, starting and running an eCommerce business has meant juggling too many disconnected systems," said Mandy Ji, CEO at Doba. "Doba Pilot changes that. We built this platform so that the operational complexity of dropshipping sits with the software, not the seller. Our goal has always been to make launching a business as accessible as possible, and Doba Pilot is the clearest expression of that to date."

The launch comes as the dropshipping sector continues on a strong growth path. Research and Markets projects that the global dropshipping market will grow from $330.86 billion in 2025 to $401.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.3%. That figure is expected to reach $828.46 billion by 2030. Demand among new eCommerce entrepreneurs remains high, driven by the low capital requirements of the dropshipping model and the continued expansion of online retail channels globally. Platforms that can reduce early-stage operational friction are well positioned as the sector scales.

Doba's supplier infrastructure reinforces the value of the Pilot platform. More than 90% of Doba's supplier network is US-based, giving sellers access to domestic inventory and shorter fulfillment windows. This represents a meaningful advantage for merchants targeting American consumers, who increasingly expect fast and reliable delivery. The platform integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Wix, and BigCommerce, enabling Doba Pilot users to manage operations across multiple sales channels from a single hub.

The Doba Pilot beta is currently available to existing Doba users and new signups through the platform's official website. Future development will focus on enhanced product intelligence, deeper operational automation, and tools for listing optimization, inventory monitoring, and compliance support. Doba plans to evolve Doba Pilot into a comprehensive business assistant capable of supporting merchants at every stage of their eCommerce operations.

"What we are building is infrastructure for the next generation of online retail founders," Mandy Ji added. "Doba Pilot is the first step toward a platform that does not just support a dropshipping business. It actively helps run one."

Visit Doba's website to learn more about Doba Pilot and explore available platform features.

About Doba

Doba is a US-based dropshipping platform that has served more than 3.2 million sellers since its founding. The platform combines a vetted supplier network, with over 90% of suppliers based in the United States, with AI-powered tools for product discovery, store building, listing automation, and order fulfillment. Doba integrates with major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, WooCommerce, TikTok Shop, Wix, and BigCommerce. It holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the Shopify App Store. Doba Pilot, the company's unified AI platform, entered beta in March 2026.

Contact

Tabitha Parsons, Creative Content Specialist

Doba

tparsons@doba.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4160031-685e-4d8e-b685-bac400e5a819