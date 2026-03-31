TomTom selected by LOCUS to provide high-precision traffic data for location intelligence platform

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced a partnership with LOCUS, a mobility analytics and location intelligence company, to integrate TomTom Traffic into the LOCUS platform.

The integration of TomTom’s advanced traffic data with LOCUS’ analytical and modeling suite will strengthen outcomes for public and private sector customers, supporting the creation of smarter cities, optimized mobility networks, digital twins, and more resilient communities across North America. This integrated solution addresses the growing demand for data‑driven mobility solutions, giving transportation authorities, city planners, investors, and operators the granular insights they need to optimize resources.

By leveraging TomTom’s rich, detailed traffic data with LOCUS’ analytical and predictive models, the LOCUS platform will expand offerings to clients across several domains, including real estate and infrastructure, transportation modeling and traffic operations, and parking and venue management. The result is faster, more proactive decision‑making that improves the quality of life, minimizes wasted spending, and cuts emissions.

“Partnering with TomTom allows us to enhance the precision, scale, and impact of our rapidly growing AI-forward location intelligence solutions,” said Moby Khan, Head of Product and Partnerships, LOCUS. “TomTom’s high-quality traffic data is an essential input for our platform as we help communities and agencies across North America plan for the future of cities.”

“We’re proud to work with LOCUS, whose deep expertise in traffic and mobility analytics aligns perfectly with our goal of empowering more data-driven mobility decisions,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “Together, we’re helping both public and private sector agencies gain powerful, real‑time insights that improve the way people move.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About LOCUS:

LOCUS is a leader in location and mobility intelligence. Through our deep understanding of the interaction between human mobility and infrastructure, we develop analytical data products and predictive models that help bridge the gap between public infrastructure planning and private investment. We provide the shared clarity needed to transform conflicting interests into smarter cities, resilient communities, and optimized mobility networks.

www.locusdata.io

For further information:

Media Relations

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13d744f2-c651-4a19-91c9-4c7745792169