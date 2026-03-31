Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for
First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday April 30th, 2026, at 07:30 CEST. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CEST.
To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
FR: +33 1 70 91 87 04
UK: +44 1 212818004
US: +1 718 7058796
Conference Code: 880901
The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: T.EN Q1 2026 Webcast
To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on demand shortly after it has finished.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.
Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.
Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.
For further information: www.ten.com
Contacts
Investor Relations Media Relations
Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne
Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne
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