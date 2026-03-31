Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 5 February to no later than 30 March 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 4 February 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/664788

From 23 March to 27 March 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 463,958 own shares at an average price of NOK 387.9314 per share.

The first tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 23 March OSE 89,000 384.5971 34,229,141.90 CEUX TQEX 24 March OSE 88,860 380.7985 33,837,754.71 CEUX TQEX 25 March OSE 89,000 381.7677 33,977,325.30 CEUX TQEX 26 March OSE 82,504 394.7401 32,567,637.21 CEUX TQEX 27 March OSE 87,594 398.4050 34,897,887.57 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 436,958 387.9314 169,509,746.69 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 3,459,585 294.6247 1,019,279,118.61 CEUX TQEX Total 3,459,585 294.6247 1,019,279,118.61 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 3,896,543 305.0881 1,188,788,865.30 CEUX TQEX Total 3,896,543 305.0881 1,188,788,865.30





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,652,070 own shares, corresponding to 2.53% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 54,799,296 own shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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